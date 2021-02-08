Round 2 AFLW Wrap Up



What a round, pride round turned out to be with fans encouraged to wear rainbow colours to celebrate a round that means so much to many.

All of the round 2 matches, apart from the Western Bulldogs and Carlton clash were blowouts.

After round 2, the Brisbane Lions, Fremantle, North Melbourne Kangaroos, Adelaide Crows, Melbourne and Collingwood all remain undefeated.

Also, it was a round where records were broken in the QClash with the Brisbane Lions recording the highest ever score and the Gold Coast Suns, the lowest ever score in AFLW history.

The Western Bulldogs held on to win by a goal after two final quarter goals from captain Ellie Blackburn over a resilient Carlton at the Victoria University Oval.

It was one of the most epic AFLW matches with plenty on the line for both teams.

Image Source: AAP Darren England

The Dogs had not posted a win for seven matches and the last time they won on their home deck was back in round 2, 2019.

What an entertaining Friday night of women's footy it was and what a way to launch pride round.

Blackburn finished with 22 disposals, five tackles and two goals, while for the Blues Maddi Prespakis starred with 24 disposals and five tackles.

In the first three quarters, the Blues had the slight edge on the scoreboard. Especially in the third term, the Blues Tayla Harris jumped to life with with two goals including a long-range bomb late to give the Blues a 10-point lead at three quarter time.

It was all the Dogs in the final term kicking three goals in three minutes.

The first goal for the Dogs came from Blackburn who nailed through a beautiful running goal that bounced through from beyond the 50m arc and it bought the Dogs within four points of the Blues.

The Dogs persisted with their pressure and they did not give into the Blues and Blackburn popped up again with her second goal from the goal square to go ahead of the Blues by two points.

With eight minutes left in the match, Kirsten McLeod extended the Dogs lead by eight points.

The Blues kept on coming at the Dogs with the ball inside 50, but they just could not cleanly dispose of the footy to kick a goal.

With the victory, the Dogs go 1-1 and the Blues are in trouble early in the 2021 season with a 0-2 record.

Collingwood vs Geelong:

What a performance from Collingwood, they put their foot on the acclerator after half time and steamrolled a courageous Geelong by 29-points at Victoria Park.

The Pies blew the contest open with three goals in the final term to go undefeated after the first two rounds of the 2021 season.

It was a slow start from the Pies, but the quality of co-captain Brianna Davey helped to inspire the Pies to gain ascendancy in the match.

Davey finished with 25 disposals, four tackles and a goal.

For the Pies, the Irishwomen Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan were impressive.

Rowe was solid with 14 disposals (79 percent efficiency), two tackles and a goal.

Sheridan contributed 12 disposals (65 percent efficiency) and three tackles.

Geelong did not have to wait an hour to put through their first score like in last Sunday's destroying 62-point loss to North Melbourne, as debutant Olivia Barber slotted through the goal in the opening 38 seconds of the match after some fancy footwork.

Brit Bonnici became the first Pie to reach the 30 games milestone.

It is the first time ever, the Pies have started the season with a 2-0 record and the Cats remain winless.

Melbourne vs Richmond:

Melbourne cruised past Richmond after quarter time, kicking six goals to one to win by 28-points at Casey Fields.

The Dees are undefeated after round 2 with a 2-0 record.

For the Tigers, Sabrina Frederick-Traub nailed through the opening goal of the match.

It was a tight first quarter with both sides tied at six apiece at quarter time, but after that it was all the Dees.

Richmond best and fairest Monique Conti bounced back after a below par match last week with seven stoppages in the opening term and she finished with 27 disposals, 18 handballs and four marks.

Melbourne showed that they will take some beating this season with their midfield leading from the front with Karen Paxman accumulating 19 disposals and scoring a goal and Lily Mithen starring with 20 disposals, 18 kicks and seven tackles.

Kate Hore and Alyssa Bannan kicked two goals each.

Also, Sinead Goldrick impressed with 11 disposals at 78 percent efficency.

North Melbourne vs St Kilda:

Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns:

Brisbane Lions roared to a 63-point win over the Suns at Hickey Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was an exceptional performance from the Lions led by Jesse Wardlaw and Dakota Davidson combining with eight goals, kicking four goals each.

Wardlaw was the QClash player of the match and was awarded with a medal.

Ally Anderson was huge for the Lions with 20 disposals and five tackles.

The Lions have sent a message to the rest of the competition with this performance, to not forget them when talking about teams in premiership contention.

GWS Giants vs Adelaide Crows:

A dominant Adelaide Crows side ran rampant over the struggling Giants by 47-points at Blacktown International Sportspark.

The Crows were in control of the match from start to finish.

Danielle Ponter was the star of the show for the Crows with three first half goals and finished the match with 13 disposals (77 percent efficiency) and four marks.

Anne Hatchard capped off a brilliant afternoon in the midfield with a goal in the last quarter to along with her 22 disposals, 15 handballs and six tackles.

Alyce Parker had a terrific afternoon with 27 disposals (13 contested possessions) and very late in the match Parker put through her first ever AFLW goal to cap off her day as the Giants best player.

It was a stalemate in the third quarter with neither side able to kick a goal with the Crows only adding two points from half time.

The Crows Irishwoman Aisling Considine went off after a dangerous tackle applied by the Giants Tarni Evans and Considine was ruled out of the match after a concussion test early on in the final term.

In the final quarter, star Crow and three-tiime All Australian defender Chelsea Randall kicked her first goal of the season.

Erin Phillips slotted through a goal in the last term and has now kicked the most goals in the AFLW with 31.

Fremantle Dockers vs West Coast Eagles:

In the second Western Australian AFLW derby, Fremantle grinded out a hard fought nine-point win over a brave West Coast Eagles in the wet at the Fremantle Oval on Sunday afternoon.

Both the Eagles and Dockers did not know they were playing each other until 48 hours before the bounce.

Heading into the match, the Dockers held a eight game winning streak and were strong favourites to win the match comfortably over the massive under dogs the Eagles.

But, the Eagles matched it with the Dockers right till the end and almost caused a huge upset victory.

It was just the Dockers class and polish in and around the contest that proved the difference.

The Dockers are now on a nine game winning streak with captain Kiara Bowers led from the front with 22 disposals, 19 kicks, 14 tackles, six clearances and a goal.

Bowers was adjudged the best player and awarded the RAC medal.

For the Eagles, Belinda Smith was the standout with 17 disposals, 11 kicks and two tackles.

In the final match of round 2, it was tough going for both teams in the wet that made for a low scoring scrappy affair.

The Irish Eagle duo combined early in the first quarter with Niamh Kelly finding Aisling McCarthy who slotted through the opening goal of the match.

It ended up being the only goal scored in the first term.

There would not be too many quarters where the Dockers were kept goalless, but the Eagles achieved this in the first term of the West Australian derby.

Gemma Houghton curled through an absolutely incredible goal in the wet to register the Dockers first of the contest in the second quarter.

The Dockers held a five point lead at the main break.

Kiara Bowers nailed through the Dockers second goal early in the third term and it was the only goal in the term as the Dockers led by 12-points at three quarter time.

In her first match of 2021, Imahra Cameron nailed through the only goal of the last quarter and the Eagles were back within a goal of the Dockers.

The Eagles played well and tried everything to topple the Dockers, but the Dockers stood tough winning by nine-points.

Round 3 is yet to be finalised.