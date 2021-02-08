AFLW International Report - Round 1

Round 1 is truly done and dusted at this point, and while we are eagerly looking forward to round 2 of the AFLW 2021 season, let’s take a quick look at how the international stars fared in the opening round.

Carlton v. Collingwood Thursday, Jan 28th

Aishling Sheridan, named one of Collingwood’s best on for the week, had a cracker of a game. She was efficient with her possessions, having 8 disposals for a disposal efficiency of 75%, two goals, and one behind. Two goals in round 1, one in the second quarter and one in the third, matches her total goals in all of the 2020 season.





In the third quarter, Sheridan used her speed to create space, and ran onto a leading kick from Jamie Lambert, picking up the ball on the run and kicking her second goal from just a few meters out and little pressure from the defense. With a good use of speed and space, and good connections with her fellow forwards, we expect to see a few more goals and scoring involvements from Sheridan this year.

Sarah Rowe of County Mayo Ireland, number 7 on Collingwood, was omitted due to shoulder injury. It appears she will be available for selection in round 2, after being cleared and training with the team on Wednesday. She debuted for Collingwood AFLW in 2019 and has played 14-games in the black and white since then, racking up 176 disposals and 7 goals during that time.

St. Kilda v. Western Bulldogs Friday, Jan 29th

Danielle Marshall, the only American to play AFLW, took the field for the Doggies wearing #26. Coming off the interchange, she spent about half the game minutes in the center of the field at ruck and a few minutes on the defensive line in the second quarter, in attempts to stop St. Kilda from racking up more scoring plays. Alternating between the forward line and in 2020, we are keen to see where else she will play this year.

Gold Coast v. Melbourne Saturday, Jan 30

Sinead Goldrick was impressively named for Round 1, after only returning to pre-season in January. Wearing 23, she started in the interchange but subbed into the defensive line, and racked up mostly average numbers compared to last year’s performances with the exception of a game-high of two marks. After a few more training sessions with the team, we expect higher numbers from Goldrick this season.

Niamh McEvoy, wearing Melbourne guernsey #17, was listed as an emergency for Round 1. She played five rounds in 2020, with a game high of 14 disposals, 5 tackles, and 1 goal in round five against West Coast. She missed the practice match, spending that week in quarantine after returning from Gaelic Football commitments in Ireland.

Lauren Magee signed with Melbourne in August 2020 has yet to make her debut for the Demons. She was omitted from the lineup last week, but had also only just joined the team in late January after a stint in hotel quarantine.





West Coast Eagles v. Adelaide Crows Saturday, Jan 30

Ailish Considine, played her 13th game for the Crows in number 16 on Saturday. She came out of the interchange and into the forward line, slotting her first goal of the season. Her performance was on par with averages from last year for a solid first outing on a strong side. Her running off the ball was evident, as teammates took marks and she was ready for the crumbs that just didn’t fall with a strong forward line. Her lone goal came in the fourth quarter. Erin Phillips on the fifty, found Considine on the lead who picked up the mark at about the 25-30 meters out and slotted the set-shot with ease and confidence.

Niamh Kelly, #15, had an excellent first season outing for the Eagles on the Half forward line. With a goal in the first game of the season and a spot on the Eagles best, she made her mark on the game and stood out against a strong Crows side. The first goal she created with pure speed, effort, and read of the ball. A ball kicked by teammate, X Atkins, from the edge of the center square and over the forward pack was picked up by N. Kelly, who read the ball and the bounce. Having turned on the afterburners, she started equal with the defense and was now meters ahead of the defense, N.Kelly had time to set up a right footed shot on the run.

Grace Kelly started beside her sister N.Kelly on the half forward line. With no goals for the day, she had five disposals and two contested possessions. Last year ended with an MCL injury and in the second game back, after participating in the pre-season practice match, she was a little quiet for round 1.

Aisling McCarthy, #11, started in the center of the field in her debut for the West Coast Eagles, after transferring from the Western Bulldogs in the offseason. Playing a tough Adeleide side, her grit and effort around the ball still stood out for the Eagles, being named among the Eagles best on and racking up 15 disposals, 7 tackles, and 2 marks. West Coast Eagles club, named McCarthy Crown Perth Player of the Game, which is an excellent result for the first game with a new side and a strong follow-up to her 3-goal, Best-On-Ground performance in the practice match against the Dockers.





Geelong Cats v. North Melbourne Sunday, Jan 31

Aileen Gilroy, #8, dominated on the half-back line in the season opener for North Melbourne on Sunday. With 13 disposals and personal game-high, she led the team with 7 tackles. In this game, her physicality and effort at the ball was on full display. We expect her to be a solid force on the half-back line, with the ability to take strong marks and make strong tackles, she will continue to be an asset to North.

Richmond Tigers v. Brisbane Lions Sunday, Jan 31

Orla O’Dwyer took the field in the #9 for the Lions on Sunday, this time on the wing rather than the forward line. There she had a couple of tackles, nine disposals, six contested possessions, and three scoring involvements, including her own minor score. Her speed is well-used on the wing, and we look forward to seeing her continued development in a new position.

Fremantle Dockers v. GWS Giants Sunday, Jan 31

Cora Staunton was the only international player to take the field in the Sunday matchup between Dockers and Giants. In an emotionally charged match, after losing a teammate in the off-season and a tragic neck injury to fellow Irishwomen Brid Stack, Staunton was kept quiet at full-forward. In her 22nd game for the Giants, she only had 8 disposals and two marks, but we expect the 4-year veteran to add to her 19-goal career total in upcoming games.

Round 1 International Player Statistics

Stats are courtesy of aflwstats.com and womens.afl/stats





# Name Team Starting Position Kicks Handballs Disposals Marks Tackles Goals Behinds 16 Ailish Considine Adeleide Interchange 5 1 6 1 1 1 0 9 Orla O’Dwyer Brisbane Left Wing 7 2 9 1 2 0 1 14 Aishling Sheridan Collingwood Right Half Forward 4 4 8 2 1 2 1 13 Cora Staunton GWS Full Forward 4 4 8 2 1 0 0 23 Sinead Goldrick Melbourne Interchange 1 6 7 2 0 0 0 8 Aileen Gilroy North Melbourne Right Half Back Flank 11 2 13 3 7 0 0 11 Aisling McCarthy West Coast Center 11 4 15 2 7 0 0 12 Niamh Kelly West Coast Center Half Forward Flank 3 6 9 0 1 1 1 15 Grace Kelly West Coast Right Half Forward Flank 2 3 5 0 0 0 0 26 Danielle Marshall Western Bulldogs Interchange 2 2 4 1 3 0 0

Season Outs

In the absence of a pre-season review, you might notice some names on the early lists that are inactive or won’t take the field this season.

GWS Giants

Yvonne Bonner has not returned for the 2021 season. She opted not to play when her husband, Paul, failed to receive a visa and was not allowed to enter the country, due to COVID-19 border rules.

Brid Stack was injured in the pre-season practice match against the Adelaide Crows. With a fractured C7 neck vertebrae, we don’t anticipate her return in 2021. Thankfully she has been able to avoid surgery and it appears she will be able to return to high level sport.

Fremantle Dockers

Aine Tighe’s injury woes started in 2018, when she first tore her left ACL playing Gaelic for Leitrim and continued in 2020 after re-tearing it in a practice match against Adeleide. Mid-January, the Fremantle Football Club confirmed Tighe has suffered another knee injury that would sideline her for the 2021 season, this time a medial meniscus tear in the left knee.

Western Bulldogs

Katy Herron opted out of 2021, the Bulldogs announcing she elected not to return due to family reasons. In an interview with The 42, Herron shared that she wanted to return after Christmas in Ireland with her son and the club and she could not agree on a return date.





St. Kilda Saints

Clara Fitzpatrick will also miss out on 2021 due to visa issues. She has been applying for permanent residency, but COVID-19 has created delays in the application process. She has been listed as inactive, so she can return to the Saints in 2022.