Thursday 03-Sep


Friday 26-Jun


Saturday 20-Jun


Thursday 18-Jun


Friday 12-Jun


Thursday 11-Jun


Tuesday 09-Jun


Monday 08-Jun


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, February 04 2021 @ 08:49 am ACDT

Tarni White and Isabel Dawes named Round One NAB AFL Women’s Rising Star nominees

Tuesday, February 02 2021 @ 02:01 pm ACDT

Australia

The Round 1 NAB AFLW Rising Star nominees are St Kilda's Tarni White and the Brisbane Lion's Isabel Dawes.

White in her return match after suffering a season ending ACL injury in Round 4 last year, starred in the Saints defence with a record 20 disposals and seven marks in her side’s nine-point victory over the Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park last Friday night.

She was picked by St Kilda with No.30 in the 2019 AFLW Draft and became a consistent and promising defender. White was among her team's best players on Friday night against the Western Bulldogs. 

Image Source: AFL Photos

From the AFLCA, White claimed six votes for the AFLW champion player of the year for her exceptional rising star performance in round 1. 

The Lions' Isabel Dawes was impressive against the Tigers on Sunday accumulating a career-high 21 disposals, five marks and three tackles in the Lions' 29-point win over the Tigers. 

Dawes was selected by the Lions at pick no.15 in the 2019 NAB AFLW Draft and she played seven games in her debut season for the club. 

Dawes is a Lions Academy product after playing most of her junior football on the Sunshine Coast for Maroochydore. Dawes was one of four players to receive a perfect 10 from the coaches in the AFLCA AFLW champion player of the year votes.

 

