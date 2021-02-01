Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, February 01 2021 @ 05:18 pm ACDT

AFLW Round 2 Update around WA Covid Outbreak

Monday, February 01 2021 @ 04:11 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

The AFL provided the following update on the Round Two fixture of the 2021 NAB AFL Women’s Competition amid current government restrictions in place across the country.

The following matches scheduled for Round Two will remain unchanged and proceed as planned: 

  • Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton at Victoria University Whitten Oval at 7:45pm AEDT, Friday February 5
  • Collingwood vs. Gold Coast SUNS at Victoria Park at 3:10pm AEDT, Saturday February 6
  • Melbourne vs. Richmond at Casey Fields at 5:10pm AEDT, Saturday February 6
  • North Melbourne vs. St Kilda at Arden Street Oval at 1:10pm AEDT, Sunday February 7
  • Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats at Hickey Park at 2:10pm AEDT, Sunday February 7
Tickets to the NAB AFLW matches listed above will go on sale for home members from 9:00am locally tomorrow, Tuesday February 2. On-sale for the general public commences at 11:00am local time.


 

The schedule for matches involving the Adelaide Crows, Fremantle, GWS GIANTS and the West Coast Eagles will be determined in due course with the AFL working closely with, and being led by, respective governments and health officials.

AFL Head of Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone said the league would continue to take the advice of governments and health officials and reminded the AFLW football community of the on-going challenges of the pandemic.

“While COVID-19 continues to impact the community, the health and welfare of our players and the community remains the priority and we remain committed to delivering a full season in a safe manner anchored in the advice of respective governments, public health officials and medical experts,” Ms Livingstone said.

“We will continue to remain as adaptable as possible as the season progresses in a constantly changing environment and we will listen to and work closely with each stakeholder to ensure the best possible outcome for everyone in the game.”

Ms Livingstone said it was great to see the season commence safely with many highlights in Round One of the 2021 NAB AFL Women’s Competition.

“It was great to see the season kick off with fans in attendance at all matches across the country with supporters at grounds and watching the broadcast witnessing the high-scoring Round One in AFLW history.”

