American Journeyman Honoured by Australian Club

Source: 3rd January 2021, Sunday Mail*

'Rooch' honoured

American and former South Adelaide footballer Alex Aurrichio has been honoured by his Northern Territory Football League club Waratah.

Aurrichio was killed in a cycling accident in Darwin in June last year.(2020) See: WFN June 9th 2020

Waratah has launched its Alex Aurrichio Academy in recognition of its US-born ruckman.

The Academy will cater for exceptional junior athletes at the club and aims to recruit, develop, foster and retain junior footballers who strive to live by the values exemplified by 'Rooch' during his life - passion, commitment and resilience.

Alex Aurrichio, originally from New York Magpies, also played for the Northern Blues in Victoria, South Adelaide in the SANFL and NEAFL club Southport Sharks in Queensland amongst others.

*Sunday Mail is Adelaide and South Australia's leading weekend newspaper.