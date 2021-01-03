Herron not returning to AFLW Bulldogs in 2021

Katy Herron has elected not to return to the Western Bulldogs for the 2021 AFLW season due to family reasons.

The Irish import featured in the AFLW competition for the first time in 2020, making the move to Melbourne with her son Joshua.

Herron made her debut in round one and played all six games in the shortened season, becoming an important part of the Bulldogs’ back line.

General Manager of Women’s Football, Debbie Lee, said the club fully understood the 31-year-old’s difficult decision.

“It’s disappointing Katy won’t be joining us for the 2021 season, but we absolutely understand and support her decision to put her family first,” Lee said.

“The Club’s intention from the outset has always been to support Katy on her AFLW journey over the long term, and we have provided her with extensive support during her time with us. We understand that this has been a very difficult decision for Katy, but she has made the right choice for her and her family.”

“We wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for COVID-19, but this is what the pandemic has presented for our players, our club and the industry. Whilst it is unfortunate, we are glad that the Club was able to provide an opportunity for Katy to play our great sport”.

“We thank Katy for her contribution to the Bulldogs and the impact she has had on our players, staff and AFLW program. We wish her and her family nothing but the best.”

The Bulldogs will now explore an opportunity to add a replacement player to their list for the upcoming season.