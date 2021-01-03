Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 12-Jun


Thursday 11-Jun


Tuesday 09-Jun


Monday 08-Jun


Thursday 04-Jun


Wednesday 03-Jun


Friday 22-May


Thursday 21-May


Wednesday 20-May


Monday 18-May


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, January 03 2021 @ 09:07 pm ACDT

Herron not returning to AFLW Bulldogs in 2021

Tuesday, December 08 2020 @ 02:21 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 3,118

Europe

Katy Herron has elected not to return to the Western Bulldogs for the 2021 AFLW season due to family reasons.

The Irish import featured in the AFLW competition for the first time in 2020, making the move to Melbourne with her son Joshua.

Herron made her debut in round one and played all six games in the shortened season, becoming an important part of the Bulldogs’ back line.

General Manager of Women’s Football, Debbie Lee, said the club fully understood the 31-year-old’s difficult decision.

“It’s disappointing Katy won’t be joining us for the 2021 season, but we absolutely understand and support her decision to put her family first,” Lee said.

“The Club’s intention from the outset has always been to support Katy on her AFLW journey over the long term, and we have provided her with extensive support during her time with us. We understand that this has been a very difficult decision for Katy, but she has made the right choice for her and her family.”

“We wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for COVID-19, but this is what the pandemic has presented for our players, our club and the industry. Whilst it is unfortunate, we are glad that the Club was able to provide an opportunity for Katy to play our great sport”.

“We thank Katy for her contribution to the Bulldogs and the impact she has had on our players, staff and AFLW program. We wish her and her family nothing but the best.”

The Bulldogs will now explore an opportunity to add a replacement player to their list for the upcoming season.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Herron not returning to AFLW Bulldogs in 2021 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 18

Random Image

18-NZ vs Fiji
18-NZ vs Fiji
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

No new stories

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2021 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 