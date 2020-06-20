Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, June 20 2020 @ 12:05 am ACST

AFL Netherlands' Waterland Eagles Aim High

Thursday, June 18 2020 @ 09:10 pm ACST

Contributed by:

The following is an extract from an AFL Europe story by James Brosnan  at www.afleurope.org  looking at the development and future of the Waterland Eagles – the newest AFL Netherlands team. It is a part of AFL Europe’s “Newest Team In Town” column looking at up and coming clubs across Europe.

THE Waterland Eagles are back training following the COVID-19 lockdown and hoping to go one better when the AFL Netherlands season commences later this year. 

The Eagles finished their debut season in the grand final of the Dutch competition, losing to current European Champions, the Amsterdam Devils.  

The Eagles were full of enthusiasm heading into their second competitive season as a club and have been encouraged by three weeks of training post lockdown according to Eagles president, Neil Cooke.

“It’s been great… We had 11 numbers the first week and back to good numbers of 15 the next two weeks,” Cooke said. 

“The best numbers we have ever had was 16, so to have two weeks of 15 was pretty good post COVID-19. 

The Waterland Eagles are based in the city of Purmerend, about a 45-minute cycle, 16km north of Amsterdam.  

To finish reading the whole article from AFL Europe, go to: https://afleurope.org/newest-team-in-town-waterland-eagles

