Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, June 10 2020 @ 03:33 pm ACST

Covid 19 relaxing of restrictions.

Monday, June 08 2020 @ 05:18 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Asia

A smidgen or a glimpse of some Good News for Footy? 

Trawling Footy websites to see how teams ,clubs, leagues and nations are coping with or surviving the shut down of sport and footy because of the Covid 19 pandemic and have come across a couple of situations where planning for a reopening of footy is being seriously considered.

AFL Japan are looking to restart with the following matches scheduled for late September - Eastern Hawks v Tokyo Goannas and Senshu Powers v Tokyo Bay Suns.

No actual date is set as yet as an early September start may be on the cards if health authorities lift restrictions in August or earlier. AFL Japan have ruled out an August start as they feel hot weather/temperature may impact too severely thru lack of training.

AFL Vietnam are about to start training in June with sessions in Hanoi on Saturdays, 10am at Phuc Xa Football Field and in Saigon also on Saturdays, 10am at Salo Fields, District 2. AFL Vietnam also indicate that initial planning is underway for several events later in the second half of the year.

A little Good News like this is heartening as the pessimist part in me has been worried that some clubs and leagues may not survive the pandemic and lockdowns that has hit the Footy world.

Best of luck to all you guys and gals and I can't wait to see you hit that footy field running.  

