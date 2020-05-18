Bulldogs The Pride Of Colombia Sunday, May 17 2020 @ 01:24 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 173



In these COVID-19 times, where the world waits for footy to resume again across the world, we have two film clips briefly showcasing the game in Bogota. The 2018 Grand Final between the DC Aguilas and Bogota Bullants, as well as the Fossil Cup of 2019 between the Bogota Bulldogs representing South America against the Austin Crows from Texas representing North America. Both were historic occasions and recently released to the club's YouTube channel.



2018 CAFL (Colombia Australian Football League) Grand Final - DC Aguilas v Bogota Bullants











The 2019 Fossil Cup - Bogota Bulldogs v Austin Crows, or Texas v Colombia, or South America v North America.



In a few short years, the Bogota Bulldogs have both added to the sporting mosaic of Colombia as well as providing an international Australian Football competition and rivalry in South America along with the Santiago Saints in Chile. Some may see the game in Colombia as an exotic outpost for the game, others just another sport. Then there are those (like me) who see football in Colombia as an important frontier in the natural expansion of our game.In these COVID-19 times, where the world waits for footy to resume again across the world, we have two film clips briefly showcasing the game in Bogota. The 2018 Grand Final between the DC Aguilas and Bogota Bullants, as well as the Fossil Cup of 2019 between the Bogota Bulldogs representing South America against the Austin Crows from Texas representing North America. Both were historic occasions and recently released to the club's YouTube channel.2018 CAFL (Colombia Australian Football League) Grand Final - DC Aguilas v Bogota BullantsThe 2019 Fossil Cup - Bogota Bulldogs v Austin Crows, or Texas v Colombia, or South America v North America. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from South America Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 41

What's New Stories 5 new Stories in the last 3 days



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

No new commentsNo new media itemsNo recent new links