We Miss Footy "Leaps and Bounds"

Alternatively, you can email to me at: wesleyhull22@gmail.com In spite of the hard times going on around them, the Houston Lonestars from Texas have put together their own video clip showing club members staying in touch with the footy and each other as they negotiate COVID-19. Not only does the clip feature some unexpected footage from The Cattery down at Geelong, keep your eyes open for a "Cat Cameo".Well done Houston Lonestars and thank you on behalf of the entire footy community worldwide.Any clubs or individuals who have their own clips of footy related clips showing how to have some footy fun, you can send them to the World Footy News Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5197533739/ Alternatively, you can email to me at: wesleyhull22@gmail.com Share













