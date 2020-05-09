Translate

Saturday, May 09 2020 @ 06:55 am ACST

We Miss Footy "Leaps and Bounds"

Friday, May 08 2020 @ 07:25 pm ACST

Contributed by:

North AmericaIn spite of the hard times going on around them, the Houston Lonestars from Texas have put together their own video clip showing club members staying in touch with the footy and each other as they negotiate COVID-19. Not only does the clip feature some unexpected footage from The Cattery down at Geelong, keep your eyes open for a "Cat Cameo".

Well done Houston Lonestars and thank you on behalf of the entire footy community worldwide.


Any clubs or individuals who have their own clips of footy related clips showing how to have some footy fun, you can send them to the World Footy News Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5197533739/

Alternatively, you can email to me at: wesleyhull22@gmail.com
