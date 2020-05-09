Aussie Rules In Cork City
Tuesday, May 05 2020 @ 06:14 am ACST
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
The Leeside Lions, one of the AFL Ireland clubs in hiatus due to COVID-19, have shown the world a way out by adroitly combining social-distancing with football skills. The following clip from the Cork-based club showcases a range of talents and proves footy can still move forward despite current challenges to the game. Our thanks to the Leeside Lions for sharing.
All clubs are welcome to share their clips and can send to the World Footy Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/5197533739/ or send to me via email at: wesleyhull22@gmail.com
