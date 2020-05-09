Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 24-Apr


Monday 13-Apr


Friday 10-Apr


Thursday 09-Apr


Monday 30-Mar


Tuesday 24-Mar


Sunday 22-Mar


Saturday 21-Mar


Thursday 19-Mar


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, May 09 2020 @ 06:55 am ACST

Aussie Rules In Cork City

Tuesday, May 05 2020 @ 06:14 am ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 302

EuropeThe Leeside Lions, one of the AFL Ireland clubs in hiatus due to COVID-19, have shown the world a way out by adroitly combining social-distancing with football skills. The following clip from the Cork-based club showcases a range of talents and proves footy can still move forward despite current challenges to the game. Our thanks to the Leeside Lions for sharing.


All clubs are welcome to share their clips and can send to the World Footy Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/5197533739/ or send to me via email at: wesleyhull22@gmail.com
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Aussie Rules In Cork City | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 30

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

3 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2020 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.15 seconds 