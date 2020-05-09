AFL Switzerland Looking Ahead Monday, May 04 2020 @ 08:23 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 308

Across Europe, clubs, leagues and governing bodies are gradually preparing for football after the COVID-19 threat has eased sufficiently to consider resuming training and matches. The situation is different for each nation, and subsequently for the leagues and clubs in those nations, and AFL Switzerland has already announced its plans for a return to the playing fields.



In a message to all players, officials and teams across Switzerland, the national league has released the blueprint for the remainder of the 2020 season.



Initially conceding the round of matches (originally Round 2) on 9th May in Zurich, most of the remainder of the original season is intact. With a rider that things could change should the nations recovery from the disease be slowed, the league proposes the following.

20th June in Basel

4th July in Basel

22nd August in Geneva

5th September (Grand Final)



According to their message, "AFL Switzerland plans to add extra rounds where possible, in an effort to maximise playing time."



