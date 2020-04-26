Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, April 26 2020 @ 10:41 am ACST

One Lone Bugle

Saturday, April 25 2020 @ 04:22 pm ACST

Contributed by:

General NewsWhilst their would be no ANZAC Cup today at Villers-Bretonneaux in France, or a myriad of other matches and events around the world that would normally honour ANZAC Day and those who fought and died in war, on lone bugler stood in the middle of the MCG today playing his bugle in an emotional message to the world.

John Mansfield, a member of the army reserve since 1990, always held a dream to play The Last Post in front of almost 100,000 fans one day for the ANZAC Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon. Today, he alone graced the expanses of the MCG to recite the Ode Of Remembrance and play The Last Post.

The following clip from the Essendon Football Club website shows the stirring occasion.


If you wish to visit the source of this clip, go to the www.essendonfc.com.au website.
