Tell Us Your Story Thursday, April 09 2020 @ 12:18 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 189

Nobody could have predicted, even as recently as the AFL Middle East grand final just a few weeks ago, that the football world would come to a premature end, along with many other aspects of daily life, due to the spread of COVID-19. Not only has the live footy - at grounds or on television - been put on hold, but so has the simple kick in a park or even a neighbour's yard.



People across the world are missing their sport.



But that doesn't mean that there aren't stories to be told and shared. Our worldwide footy community, whilst in an enforced hibernation, still craves stories. Reading about the exploits of others might just be a handy, temporary antidote for feelings of loss, loneliness, confusion, despair or just to scratch that niggling itch.



World Footy News invites all leagues, clubs or individuals to tell us their stories and we will put together articles to be shared across the international footy community. Anything at all with a footy link can be sent - serious or funny, informative or just plainly bizarre - as long as footy is at its heart. Responses can be added in the comments section of this article, provided their is a clear point of contact for the story - name, email, website or whatever.



Tell us how you club is riding out these Coronavirus times. Describe how players are using their time - quietly training alone at home, helping in communities, anything. An account of where clubs are at - even a time to reflect on club histories (when started, today, tomorrow). Even leagues might like to give information about their blueprints for a post-COVID future.



You are also welcome to contact by way of the World Footy Facebook page -



Feel free to send anything to me personally by email at - wesleyhull22@gmail.com



Optimists are looking at a June/July scenario for the resumption of some football. Other more conservative estimates are looking at another 12 to 18 months. Either way, we still need a footy fix now. So get writing some ideas and send to us and we will share as far and wide as possible.



