Euro Cup Postponed Monday, March 30 2020 @ 11:12 am ACDT Contributed by:

AFL Europe has announced that the 2020 Euro Cup, set for Stirling in Scotland, has been postponed to a date later in 2020. This is pending the ongoing advice on the progress of COVID-19. A new date is yet to be set, though the Scottish city of Stirling cannot accommodate a new date.



AFL Europe is currently looking at other options across Europe to host the postponed event. AFL Scotland has been told that they will now host the 2010 Euro Cup instead. According to AFL Europe, “due to a lack of field and venue availability in Stirling in the second half of the year, AFL Europe will be sourcing an alternate location for the rescheduled 2020 event.”



“Given this, AFL Scotland has been automatically granted the rights to host the Euro Cup in Summer 2021”. It is yet to be determined if Stirling will be that venue.



This follows a dramatic month across all football and sporting codes that has seen competitive sport cease as clubs and leagues consider the safety and well-being of players, fans, club officials and administration.



Whilst many codes are looking at an arbitrary date of 31st May for a restart, the reality is that any date for resumption of competitions will depend entirely on the progress of the pandemic and the decisions made by governments, health authorities and governing leagues.



Last year’s AFL Europe Euro Cup was successfully held in Norrtalje, Sweden in an earlier timeslot that most years. This flexibility has certainly helped AFL Europe to think outside the square for future events. This will be important in considering viable alternatives for the Euro Cup and other events until the COVID-19 crisis has passed.



