Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, March 20 2020 @ 01:23 am ACDT

AFLW moves straight into finals series

Thursday, March 19 2020 @ 10:19 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

Despite the ever evolving coronavirus pandemic globally and nationally, Round 1 of the AFL season will still go ahead tonight from 7:30pm (AEDT).

However, for the AFLW season, the last two rounds of the season have been cancelled and the competition will go into a finals series.

Image Source: Sports Business Daily

Eight teams including North Melbourne, Collingwood, Gold Coast Suns, Melbourne, GWS Giants, Carlton, Brisbane and Fremantle will feature in the finals series whereas Adelaide, Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, West Coast and Richmond will miss out.

Semi Finals Fixture

March 21st:

North Melbourne vs Collingwood at 12:40pm (Ikon Park) 

GWS Giants vs Melbourne at 2:40pm (Giants Stadium)

Fremantle vs Gold Coast Suns at 1:40pm (Fremantle Oval)

March 22nd:

Carlton vs Brisbane Lions at 1:10pm (Ikon Park)

