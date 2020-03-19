COVID-19 sees International Cup postponed to 2021

The 2020 AFL International Cup will be postponed as a result of COVID-19, with the event to be re-scheduled for July / August 2021. THE AFL are working with Tourism Events Queensland and the Sunshine Coast Council to host the event on the Sunshine Coast in 2021 and we will share updates, including location and dates, once finalised.

The extreme global event has forced the AFL's hand on the matter. Their communications to international football bodies expressing their regret that "this decision has not been made lightly and that the AFL’s number one priority in postponing the AFL International Cup is the health and safety of the players, coaches and officials of all teams. "

"Please understand that this decision has not been made lightly and that the AFL’s number one priority in postponing the AFL International Cup is the health and safety of the players, coaches and officials of all teams.

"We had considered holding off on making this decision in the hope that the 2020 AFL International Cup could go ahead. However, given the current uncertainty on international travellers to Australia (currently 14 day isolation periods on arrival) and expected spread of COVID-19 in coming weeks, we feel we are unlikely to have much clarity even if we wait 8-10 weeks. Further, we hope that an early decision can help mitigate some of the financial losses teams (and individuals) may incur should we inevitably have needed to cancel down the track. We realise some teams (and individuals) may be out of pocket. However, we hope that you may be able to work with airlines / accommodation providers to postpone your travel / receive credits rather than forfeit your bookings."

"To reiterate, we have not made this decision lightly and look forward to hosting teams from around the world for this event in 2021."