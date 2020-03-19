International Cup Now On Hold - AFL
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
The following statement from the ASFL was released today regarding measures to cancel or postpone football events from grass roots football to the International Cup. This decision is in place to 31st May impacting early stages of preparation for event but not yet a full postponement or cancellation. It is expected a formal announcement from the AFL concerning the IC20 will follow. Note the list below which outlines which programs are impacted.
All AFL and AFL State association managed or operated leagues, along with all NAB AFL Auskick Centres, to be postponed until May 31, 2020
AFL Statement
The AFL wishes to advise that following a series of meetings involving the AFL and all State and Territory CEOs, recommendations have been made in relation to community football leagues and programs across the country.
The following will take place:
All AFL and AFL State association managed or operated leagues along with all NAB AFL Auskick Centres programs currently operating or set to begin, will be postponed until May 31, 2020.
The AFL has advised independently governed junior and senior leagues and associations to postpone the commencement and / or operation of their leagues / associations until the same date (May 31, 2020). This decision and recommendation covers AFL community matches, AFL community training sessions and face to face AFL, WAFC and SANFL education courses.
Postponement of all diversity programs including:
Woomeras and Boomerangs programs
Medleys and World Team programs
Rio Tinto Footy Means Business Programs
Bachar Houli Football Programs
All State and Territory multicultural and indigenous programs
International Cup
Victorian Wheelchair Football League
Toyota National Wheelchair Championships
Victorian FIDA Football League
The AFL is determined to be part of the whole of community response to slow the COVID-19 virus down – and in doing so, help the broader community and our health systems manage the situation as effectively as possible.
The recommendation was collectively agreed upon based on the nature of shared public facilities across community football clubs and the health and safety of our volunteer network.