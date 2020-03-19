Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 08-Mar


Saturday 07-Mar


Wednesday 04-Mar


Monday 02-Mar


Sunday 01-Mar


Friday 28-Feb


Thursday 27-Feb


Wednesday 26-Feb


Tuesday 25-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, March 19 2020 @ 12:51 am ACDT

International Cup Now On Hold - AFL

Tuesday, March 17 2020 @ 04:54 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 457

General News
The following statement from the ASFL was released today regarding measures to cancel or postpone football events from grass roots football to the International Cup. This decision is in place to 31st May impacting early stages of preparation for event but not yet a full postponement or cancellation. It is expected a formal announcement from the AFL concerning the IC20 will follow. Note the list below which outlines which programs are impacted.

All AFL and AFL State association managed or operated leagues, along with all NAB AFL Auskick Centres, to be postponed until May 31, 2020

AFL Statement
The AFL wishes to advise that following a series of meetings involving the AFL and all State and Territory CEOs, recommendations have been made in relation to community football leagues and programs across the country.

The following will take place:
All AFL and AFL State association managed or operated leagues along with all NAB AFL Auskick Centres programs currently operating or set to begin, will be postponed until May 31, 2020.

The AFL has advised independently governed junior and senior leagues and associations to postpone the commencement and / or operation of their leagues / associations until the same date (May 31, 2020). This decision and recommendation covers AFL community matches, AFL community training sessions and face to face AFL, WAFC and SANFL education courses.

Postponement of all diversity programs including:

Woomeras and Boomerangs programs

Medleys and World Team programs

Rio Tinto Footy Means Business Programs

Bachar Houli Football Programs

All State and Territory multicultural and indigenous programs

International Cup

Victorian Wheelchair Football League

Toyota National Wheelchair Championships

Victorian FIDA Football League

The AFL is determined to be part of the whole of community response to slow the COVID-19 virus down – and in doing so, help the broader community and our health systems manage the situation as effectively as possible.

The recommendation was collectively agreed upon based on the nature of shared public facilities across community football clubs and the health and safety of our volunteer network.




Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

International Cup Now On Hold - AFL | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 42

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements


 Copyright © 2020 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.15 seconds 