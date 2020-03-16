Back-to-Back Bulls – AFL Middle East Sunday, March 15 2020 @ 08:59 am ACDT Contributed by: Views: 257

A grand day out for the Multiplex Bulls has seen the club win its second AFL Middle East premiership, going back to back to take the 2019/20 title after taking their maiden flag last season. Their victory over former powerhouse, the Dubai Dragons, has seen the Bulls usher in their own potential dynasty.



After enduring four consecutive grand final losses to the Dragons after their entry to the competition for the 2014/15 season, the revenge has been all the sweeter for the Bulls. Now with two flags banked, the club will be set to build even further.



The Bulls went into the clash as clear favourites after the Dragons clawed their way into the grand final downing the previously second-placed Aby Dhabi Falcons. Prior to that, the Dragons endured a horrid 100+ point loss to the Bulls. The Bulls lost just one game across the season – against the Dragons in Round 1. Since then they had dominated the competition.



A fast start is almost vital in premiership deciders, and the Bulls did just that with a seven goal to three opening term. Tight until midway through the opening term, the Bulls kicked four of the last five goals for the quarter to lead by 27 points.



The second quarter saw the Dragons kick the last of the quarter to beak a four goal Bulls’ surge and head into the main break trailing by 36 points.



Any hopes of a Dragon comeback in the second half were quashed with the Bulls kicking the first two goals of the third quarter to get out to a 48-point lead. The rest of the quarter remained an arm wrestle.



By the time the Bulls had kicked the opening goal of the final quarter, and a 56-point lead, the result was decided. The Dragons fought to the end with the final three goals of the match, but they still went down by 36 points.



The result was a tribute to the hard work over many years by the Multiplex Bulls and they deserve to celebrate hard before re-setting their collective compasses ready for another flag tilt in 2020/21. All other clubs know what they have to do to prevent that from happening.



Final Scores: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Q-Time – Multiplex Bulls 7 3 45 v Dubai Dragons 3 0 18

H-Time – Multiplex Bulls 12 3 75 v Dubai Dragons 6 3 39

3/4-Time – Multiplex Bulls 17 7 109 v Dubai Dragons 9 6 60

Final – Multiplex Bulls 18 10 118 defeated Dubai Dragons 12 10 82



Multiplex Bulls: Goal Kickers: J. Egan 6, J. Pollard 4, T. Stobart 2, A. MacQueen 2, N. Holly, T. Holt, W. Cook, D. Torre

Dubai Dragons: Goal Kickers: D. Gribbin 6, M. Burn 2, T. Hayward 2, L. de Morton, S. Palmer



