Round 5 AFLW Wrap Up:

What a great spectacle of women's footy, round 5 was.

It started with Geelong winning their second match in a row, North Melbourne signalling to the rest of the competition that they are the team to beat with their thumping defeat of the reigning premiers, but there were also massive wins from other teams contending for finals including Carlton, GWS Giants, Collingwood and Melbourne.

Also, it was an exciting end to the round with the Lions taking it right up to the unbeaten Dockers.

With the finals near, expect the three remaining rounds to be played at a higher intensity as the season ramps up with a number of teams still in contention for finals spots.

Image Source: North Melbourne FC

Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong:

Cats notched up back to wins defeating Gold Coast Suns by 20 points in Mackay on Friday night.

The Suns led by six points at the main break and looked like they would come out in the second half with the same intensity, but Geelong had different intentions as they kicked three unanswered goals and took complete control in the match.

With this dominance, they went into the final quarter with a 12-point lead and their strong defense continued late in the match as they kept the Suns scoreless while scoring a goal of their own and were victors 5.8 (38) to 2.6 (18).

The win means Geelong still have a chance of playing finals and they now sit fourth on the Conference A ladder.

Nina Morrison was solid for the four quarters with her cleanliness and drive with the ball and finished with 22 disposals and eight tackles, while Olivia Purcell was integral in the win with 21 disposals and 14 kicks.

Former Giant and now Cat Phoebe McWilliams was pivotal up forward contributing two goals.

Young Sun Kalinda Howarth started the match well with a strong first half like she has done the last few weeks, while Jamie Stanton continued her solid season that keeps her in strong contention to become All-Australian at end of the season.

The Suns will play away against West Coast Eagles on Sunday afternoon at 5:10pm at Mineral Resources Park and the Cats will host North Melbourne on Friday night at 7:10pm from GMHBA Stadium.

North Melbourne vs Adelaide Crows:

Please find link to feature match report - http://www.worldfootynews.com/article.php/20200307174801743

GWS Giants vs Richmond:

GWS Giants are third on the Conference A with a huge 45-point victory against newcomers Richmond in Wagga on Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately, for the Giants their wayward kicking did not let them down, as they were led well through the midfield by Alyce Parker (24 touches) and four tackles, while Irishwoman Cora Staunton had a day out in the forward line with four goals combining well with Rebecca Privitelli (two goals) also was influential.

It was a sensational four quarter team performance from the Giants, as they won 7.14 (56) to Tigers 1.5 (11).

For the Tigers, Monique Conti continued her strong season form with 21 disposals, 15 kicks and six tackles.

Conti was the Tigers best along with Phoebe Monahan (22 touches).

Giants will travel to Adelaide to play the Crows on Sunday afternoon at 3:10pm at Hisense Stadium and Richmond will play against Saints on Saturday twilight at 5:10pm at RSEA Park.

Carlton vs St Kilda:

An accurate Carlton proved too strong for St Kilda, as they ran away winners by 21-points on Saturday afternoon at Ikon Park.

The Blues tore the game to shreds after half time slotting through four goals to one to secure their fourth win of the season.

For the Blues the victory 8.2 (50) to 4.5 (29), means they are in a strong position to play finals this season as they consolidate their position of third in Conference B with only three round left till finals.

Maddie Prespakis was exceptional in the midfield for the Blues with 26 disposals, 13 kicks and three tackles, while Sarah Hosking (two goals) made her presence felt up forward and co-captain Katie Loynes laid a game high nine tackles.

Fellow co-captain Kerryn Harrington and Charlotte Wilson combined for 16 marks and Harrington would have been among the best on ground.

Former Lion and now Saint Nat Exon was huge with eight tackles, while the G-train Caitlin Greiser did what she does best up forward scoring two goals.

The Blues will next week play in Alice Springs against Melbourne on Saturday night at 7:10pm at Traeger Park, while the Saints will host Richmond on Saturday twilight at RSEA Park at 5:10pm .

Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs:

A heroic performance from young superstar Pie Chloe Molloy helped Collingwood to bring up their third win of the season by 32-points over the Western Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at Morwell Recreation Reserve.

The comprehensive win was crucial for Collingwood, as it now means they are still with a chance to play finals in 2020.

Molloy was amazing in attack, she kicked two of the Pies three goals by quarter time and she was simply the best player on the ground in the first half involved in majority of the Pies forward pressure and attack.

Just from the opening term alone, Molloy took four of her six marks and she could not be contained up forward.

Teammates Jaimee Lambert and Brianna Davey (30 disposals) both were integral with their clearance work and there constant kicks inside 50 meant the Pies forwards had no shortage of supply.

Even while being pulled down to the ground, Molloy had the strength and poise to take the mark almost lying down.

Ellie Blackburn tried her best all afternoon with 17 disposals and five tackles, while Kirsten McLeod (two goals) was lively when the ball was inside 50 for the Dogs.

The Pies will next week play against formidable opponent Brisbane in hopes of keeping their finals hopes alive on Saturday afternoon at 3:10pm at Hickey Park and the Western Bulldogs with no chance of playing finals will play for pride, as they host Fremantle on Sunday afternoon at 1:10pm at Victoria University Whitten Oval.

Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles:

Melbourne steamrolled the West Coast Eagles with five goals in the third quarter to run out winners by 59-points on Sunday afternoon at Casey Fields.

The massive win for the Dees helps them to climb to the top of the Conference B ladder.

It was a complete team performance from the Dees, as they had 10 individual goal scorers including Eden Zanker who was the only multiple goal scorer with two goals.

Karen Paxman was tough as nails through the midfield contributing 21 disposals, 13 kicks and six tackles.

It was an Irish delight from Dublin duo Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy, as Goldrick handballed out of traffic to McEvoy who finished off the smart play with a nice goal in the opening quarter.

Former Crow and now Dee Sarah Perkins was tough in the contest nailing Eagles captain Emma Swanson with a crunching tackle to win a free kick and set up Zanker to kick the opening goal for the Dees.

Perkins popped up to boot her first goal of the match just before the final siren, in what was a good return for Perkins.

For the Eagles, star recruit Dana Hooker was superb with a game high 10 tackles.

The Dees will next week host the Blues in a blockbuster Saturday night match at 7:40pm at TIO Traeger Park and the Eagles will host the Suns on Sunday twilight at 5:10pm at Mineral Resources Park.

Fremantle Dockers vs Brisbane Lions:

After five rounds, Fremantle remain the only undefeated side in the AFLW competition as they proved too strong in the end defeating the Brisbane Lions by 18-points on Sunday afternoon at Fremantle Oval.

Young gun Sabreena Duffy (four goals) along with Ashley Sharp (two goals) were the stars of the show in the forward 50 for the Dockers, they both combined with four goals in the opening term.

Duffy and Sharp were the main reasons why Fremantle recorded their fifth victory 7.8 (50) to Brisbane 4.8 (32).

Hard nut Docker Kiara Bowers continued her All-Australian form with 22 disposals and a huge 15 tackles.

Brisbane's Jess Wuetschner kept her team in it with two goals and Emily Bates gave it her all through the midfield with 28 touches and also was helped by Ally Anderson (25).

Lions will host the Pies on Saturday afternoon at 3:10pm at Hickey Park and Fremantle will travel to Melbourne to play against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at 1:!0pm at Victoria University Whitten Oval.