Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Thursday 20-Feb


Sunday 16-Feb


Saturday 15-Feb


Friday 14-Feb


Thursday 13-Feb


Wednesday 12-Feb


Tuesday 11-Feb


Monday 10-Feb


Sunday 09-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, February 26 2020 @ 07:57 am ACDT

McKenna A Likely Return From Ireland

Tuesday, February 25 2020 @ 04:30 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 175

Europe

Just two weeks after many feared that Conor McKenna had opted to leave Essendon and answer the call of homesickness by returning permanently to Ireland, Mitch Cleary reports on the www.afl.com.au website that things are not what they seem.

Cleary states in a section of his review of the Bombers’ injury list that, “Conor McKenna could return to Tullamarine as soon as next week with Essendon confident the dashing defender can play round one without a pre-season hitout.” 

“McKenna has been home in Ireland for more than a fortnight but has continued to maintain his fitness as he battles homesickness.”

 “The 23-year-old will miss the Bombers' Marsh Community Series clash against West Coast on Thursday but remains in the frame to play in the season opener against Fremantle on March 21.”

 

"We've been in constant contact with Conor over the period of time he's been away and we hope he is enjoying himself and relaxing," Bombers assistant Mark Harvey said.”

"We'd like to think he comes back pretty soon, and we can have him available for selection.”

"It's looking promising, our support staff have done an enormous job with him.”

"I'd like to think maybe early next week (he returns)."

“McKenna, who has been floated as a possible forward option, could even face the Dockers regardless of whether he plays in the second pre-season match against Geelong on March 9.”

"He's done the majority of the pre-season and he's still training over there," he said.”

"Conor is a guy who comes up really quick … his endurance is around our top 10 no matter what”.

"Pending when he does come back, he will be available for round one."

To read Mitch Cleary’s full story on Essendon’s list, follow the link: https://www.afl.com.au/news/377978/when-will-he-be-back-homesick-don-could-play-r1

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

McKenna A Likely Return From Ireland | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 49

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

9 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2020 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 