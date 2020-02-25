McKenna A Likely Return From Ireland

Just two weeks after many feared that Conor McKenna had opted to leave Essendon and answer the call of homesickness by returning permanently to Ireland, Mitch Cleary reports on the www.afl.com.au website that things are not what they seem.

Cleary states in a section of his review of the Bombers’ injury list that, “Conor McKenna could return to Tullamarine as soon as next week with Essendon confident the dashing defender can play round one without a pre-season hitout.”

“McKenna has been home in Ireland for more than a fortnight but has continued to maintain his fitness as he battles homesickness.”

“The 23-year-old will miss the Bombers' Marsh Community Series clash against West Coast on Thursday but remains in the frame to play in the season opener against Fremantle on March 21.”

"We've been in constant contact with Conor over the period of time he's been away and we hope he is enjoying himself and relaxing," Bombers assistant Mark Harvey said.”

"We'd like to think he comes back pretty soon, and we can have him available for selection.”

"It's looking promising, our support staff have done an enormous job with him.”

"I'd like to think maybe early next week (he returns)."

“McKenna, who has been floated as a possible forward option, could even face the Dockers regardless of whether he plays in the second pre-season match against Geelong on March 9.”

"He's done the majority of the pre-season and he's still training over there," he said.”

"Conor is a guy who comes up really quick … his endurance is around our top 10 no matter what”.

"Pending when he does come back, he will be available for round one."

To read Mitch Cleary’s full story on Essendon’s list, follow the link: https://www.afl.com.au/news/377978/when-will-he-be-back-homesick-don-could-play-r1