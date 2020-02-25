South Wales Into NUL Grand Final Monday, February 24 2020 @ 02:14 pm ACDT Contributed by:

Last season, the South Wales Universities women’s and men’s teams struggled on field in the inaugural National Universities Cup. Both finished on the bottom of their respective ladders, some distance behind the rest. The teams enjoyed just one win between them for the season.



Fast forward to 2020, and the South Wales women’s team has just completed a wonderful second season. They lost just one match for the season and will play in the grand final. The men’s team did not improve quite so dramatically, yet a quick look at their improved percentage via for and against results proves they have bridged the gaps.



According to the National Universities Cup Facebook page:



“An exciting final round to end the 2019/20 NUL regular season! Congratulations to University of Birmingham Aussie Rules Football Club who won both their remaining Men's Division matches to finish the season undefeated and secure a place in the Grand Final. They will be joined by Cambridge who defeated Oxford, before narrowly losing by just two points to Birmingham in a Grand Final preview!”



“Meanwhile in the Women's Division, it was Cambridge University Aussie Rules Football Club (CUARFC) who won their all-important Round 4 match against Birmingham to secure a place in the Grand Final against South Wales Universities.”



The South Wales women’s team will start as narrow favourites. After losing their first game of the season to Cambridge, they have won five in a row to storm into the final. However, they play Cambridge in the final and know that they have to bring their “A” game to defeat them.



Birmingham will be favourites in the Men’s Division after enjoying an undefeated run through the rounds. Nevertheless, nothing is ever certain and they will have a fight on their hands against Cambridge.



Weekend Final Scores:

Men's Division

Birmingham 13.4 (82) def. Oxford 2.7 (19)

Cambridge 4.10 (34) def. Oxford 4.55 (29)

Birmingham 4.7 (31) def. Cambridge 4.5 (29)



Women's Division

Cambridge 2.7 (19) def. Birmingham 2.5 (17)

Birmingham 6.11 (47) def. Oxford 2.1 (13)

Cambridge 8.18 (66) def. Oxford 0.0 (0)

