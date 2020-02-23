Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 12-Feb


Tuesday 11-Feb


Monday 10-Feb


Sunday 09-Feb


Friday 07-Feb


Thursday 06-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, February 23 2020 @ 10:57 pm ACDT

Amsterdam Devils Take Paris

Sunday, February 23 2020 @ 09:35 pm ACDT

Contributed by:



It has been a big day for the Amsterdam Devils, travelling from the Netherlands to participate in a series of friendlies against the Paris Cocks and Antony Blues at the home of the Blues, the Parc de Grenouillère, Antony. On the day, the Devils were far too good across all games for the French teams.

According to the Paris Cocks Facebook page, "A fantastic afternoon of footy yesterday at Antony!"

"Thank you to Amsterdam Devils and Antony Blues for your involvement, organisation, and spirit in what we hope will become an annual event."
The scores for the matches this weekend saw:

Paris def by Amsterdam: 3 - 50
Paris def Antony: 64 - 0
Amsterdam def Antony: 59 - 9
Amsterdam def Paris/Antony combined: 94 - 14

The Devils will now prepare for their next assignment - the Leprechaun Cup in Belfast on the 7th March. Following that match, the team will host the Wandsworth Demons from the AFL London league in the brilliantly named "Inferno Cup" on 21st March at the Sport De Eendracht in Amsterdam.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Amsterdam Devils Take Paris | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 37

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2020 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.20 seconds 