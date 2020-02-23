Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, February 23 2020 @ 10:57 pm ACDT

Middle East Finalists Decided

Sunday, February 23 2020 @ 09:23 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Middle East
Round 6 of the AFL Middle East season was played at The Seven’s Stadium in Dubai with results determining the final finals makeup. The Multiple Bills will have the first week of finals off, having earned the minor premiership.

The Abu Dhabi Falcons won the battle for second place and will meet the Dubai Dragons in the Preliminary Final.

The season is over for the Dubai Dingoes after they went down to the Falcons. They will not compete in the finals.

The Abu Dhabi Falcons have enjoyed a very good season. With four sins from their six matches, they deserve favouritism against the Dubai Dragons to fight for a grand final berth. Their match against the Dubai Dingoes saw them record a powerful 74-point win. Whilst percentage became irrelevant to ladder positions, the win headed into the finals was extremely valuable as it gives the Falcons strong momentum.

The Multiplex Bulls made themselves almost unbackable flag favourites with a 114-point thrashing of the Dragons. The Bulls hammered on ten goals to nil in a massive opening term. From there the Dragons had to fight hard to limit too much damage. However, this was not the finals lead-up they were hoping for.

Attention now turns to Abu Dhabi where the Falcons will host the Dragons in the penultimate match. Quite apart from home ground advantage, the Falcons hold the upper hand, winning both encounters against the Dragons this season. However, in the back of their mind would be last year’s Preliminary Final where the Dragons won.

Nevertheless, the Falcons will be excited by the prospect of a win and a grand final berth.

Awaiting them, however, will be the Multiplex Bulls. That is a daunting prospect for whichever team wins the match at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai next Friday.


