Toreadors, Bombers and Lions Strengthen Finals Hopes Sunday, February 23 2020 @ 08:52 pm ACDT

With two weekends of footy since the end of the winter break, the CNFA competition has seen three games completed, all of which have enhanced the finals hopes of the victors. The Bayonne Toreadors, Bordeaux Bombers and ALFA Lions each had important wins and are in box seats to book finals appearances.



The ALFA Lions hosted the Paris Cockerels in Lyon and grafted out a tough 27-point win. It was the Lions’ first win for the season and keeps their hopes alive after two early losses. Conversely, the loss was harsh for the Cockerels. With just one win from four matches, they cannot drop a game from here if they want to defend their title.



The Bayonne Toreadors were merciless in their clash against the Stade Toulousain team, winning by an enormous 198 points at home. The win sees the Toreadors sitting atop the ladder with two wins from two games and a good chance to consolidate a finals berth. Stade Toulousain sit winless at the base of the table. They will struggle to repeat last year’s efforts of reaching the grand-final.



In Bordeaux, the Bombers made it two wins from two games when they downed a very willing Antony Blues team by 29 points. Again, the Blues showed they can compete with all teams and kept Bordeaux honest. However, experience won out in the end, as the Bombers secured second spot on the ladder and with games in hand can build a stronger position.



Apart from the excitement of the next round, there are plenty of exciting games and tournaments happening in France. This weekend, the Paris Cocks are hosting the Amsterdam Devils in a series of friendlies.



On Match 7th the Gallia Cup for women will be held in Paris, hosted jointly by the Paris Cocks and the Antony Blues. The 100% women’s tournament is open to all women’s teams across Europe, with final teams to be confirmed soon.



The international season will also kick off with the Paris Cocks off the Amsterdam on the 4th April for the Champions League. On April 25th the 2020 ANZAC Cup will be played at Villers-Bretonneaux in the north of France.



May will see the CNFA finals series followed by the Euro Cup in Stirling, Scotland, in June.









