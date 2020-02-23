Round 3 AFLW Wrap Up:

What a thrilling round of footy, round 3 was.

From St Kilda winning for the first time in their women’s team history, to North Melbourne pulling off the biggest win of this AFLW season with 56-points and the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions playing out the fourth ever AFLW draw in history.

Image Source: AAP

St Kilda vs Melbourne:

Saints secured their first ever AFLW victory upsetting premiership favourites Melbourne by five points at RSEA Park on Friday night on the back of an inspiring fourth quarter. It was the Saints first match at their home in Moorabbin. Young forward Caitlin Greiser put in a match winning performance kicking two goals against Melbourne. Saints were behind for most of the match, until Greiser took a mark near the boundary line in the middle of the fourth quarter and monster booted the ball from 50 metres to give the Saints the lead and the victory in the end. The Saints are off the bottom of the Conference B ladder with their maiden victory and Melbourne have dropped from top two in Conference B to fourth. Next week, Saints will host Fremantle on Sunday afternoon at RSEA Park. Melbourne will play against Collingwood on Friday night at Marvel Stadium.

Fremantle vs Collingwood:

The Dockers have become premiership favourites, as they won a thriller by three points over fellow top of the table team Magpies at Fremantle Oval. They remain the only undefeated side in the competition and keep their winning streak record at Fremantle Oval intact, as they extend it to seven games. In the final quarter, the Magpies kept on coming at the Dockers, but the Dockers defensive pressure was able to hold off the Magpies despite having 34 to 21 inside 50s. Star Dockers midfielder Kiara Bowers lifted her pressure in the second half and at the end of the match she had 14 tackles showing just how high pressured as a team the Dockers are this season. Irishwoman Kate Flood played an integral part in defense alongside Gabby O’Sullivan and Ashley Sharp making it hard for Pies to score. Both the Dockers and Pies are in Conference B, with the Dockers sitting atop of the ladder and the Pies second. Pies to host Dees in a Friday night blockbuster at Marvel Stadium. The Dockers will play their first away game of the season against St Kilda at RSEA Park.

Western Bulldogs vs Carlton:

Carlton are back on the winners list after defeating Dogs by 21-points in the Pride Game at the VU Whitten Oval on Saturday. The Blues put last week’s poor loss to rivals Collingwood behind them, as they were able to hold off a late surge from the Dogs. Georgia Gee was great up forward for the Blues with three goals and Tayla Harris was anything but useless as labelled from Pies defender Stacey Livingtone last week. Harris’ presence in the forward line and pressure was high quality. The Blues have two wins and are equal second on the Conference B ladder along with the Pies and the Dogs are fifth in the same conference with one win. Carlton will travel to Adelaide on Sunday afternoon to play against Crows at Hisense Stadium. Western Bulldogs to play away against West Coast Eagles on Saturday night at Leederville Oval.

Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions:

Please find link to feature match report - http://www.worldfootynews.com/article.php/20200222193034999

GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles:

GWS Giants were a class above West Coast Eagles, as they won by 28 points at Blacktown International Sportspark. The Giants were brutal all over the ground and made it hard for the Eagles to gain any momentum in the contest. Alyce Parker put on a masterclass for the Giants accumulating 22 disposals, 15 kicks and seven handballs. The Eagles are last and remain winless after the first three rounds and the Giants 2-1 sitting third on the ladder in Conference A. GWS Giants to play away against the Lions on Sunday twilight at Hickey Park and West Coast Eagles will host the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night at Leederville Oval.

Richmond vs North Melbourne

North Melbourne have sent a message to the rest of the competition with a powerful 56-point victory over newcomers Richmond at Ikon Park. The win for North Melbourne was set up in the second quarter, where they kicked five goals to two. It was an amazing quarter by North Melbourne. Ash Riddell had 17 possessions from the first half and finished with 21 disposals. The work rate of North Melbourne’s midfield went up a notch in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Sabrina Frederick-Traub took the ball out of the ruck and kicked the ball over her head for the Tigers opening goal of the match. Irishwoman Aileen Gilroy was impressive in the backline especially when Richmond were coming at North Melbourne in the third quarter. Former Dog Katie Brennan scored her first goal as a Tiger. It was a first-class performance from North Melbourne, as they kept the Tigers goalless in the first, second and final quarters. North Melbourne move to second on the ladder in Conference A and Richmond are yet to win a match sitting on the bottom of the Conference A ladder. Richmond will host Geelong on Saturday afternoon at Queen Elizabeth Oval and North Melbourne to host Gold Coast Suns at their spiritual home Arden Street Oval.

Geelong vs Adelaide Crows:

The classy Adelaide Crows registered their second victory off the season against the Cats at GMHBA Stadium by 11 points. The Cats took it right up to the Crows, as they were only down by five points at three quarter time. 19-year-old, Danielle Ponter was unstoppable in the forward line with her poise and goal smarts for the Crows scoring four goals. Through the midfield for the Crows, Ebony Marinoff was a ball magnet with 25 disposals and 12 tackles along with Anne Hatchard with 23 disposals and seven tackles. The Cats are sixth in Conference A and remain winless after the first three rounds, whereas the Crows sit fourth with two wins and one loss in the same conference A. Geelong will play away against Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Queen Elizabeth Oval. Adelaide Crows will host Carlton in the premiership rematch on Sunday early afternoon at Hisense Stadium.