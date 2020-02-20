Translate

Saturday, February 22 2020 @ 07:54 am ACDT

2020 AFLW Round 3 International Broadcast

Thursday, February 20 2020 @ 04:56 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

General News

AFLW Round 3 kicks off Friday night Melbourne time.  If you are outside Australia and want to watch on TV, we have the broadcast schedule for you below. 

Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Sports 2 in the USA, ABC Australia in Asia/Pacific and India, as well as Sky Sports in NZ will be broadcasting matches this week so please check local guides for any last minute changes. 

As always we recommend the AFANA website for all the most current and detailed information for the broadcast of AFL/AFLW in North America 

Fans can also subscribe to Watch AFL  to stream matches outside Australia.

 

