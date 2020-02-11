Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 31-Jan


Thursday 30-Jan


Tuesday 28-Jan


Monday 27-Jan


Friday 24-Jan


Wednesday 22-Jan


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, February 11 2020 @ 07:17 pm ACDT

UCC Dominate Fitzpatrick Cup

Monday, February 10 2020 @ 03:56 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Europe
The UCC Bombers and UCC Crusaders have come away from Oxford University with thrilling results at the AFL Europe Fitzpatrick Cup. One winner and a runner-up marked another very good weekend for the Cork-based club.

The event saw the UCC Men’s retain their title, whilst the UCC Crusaders were unluckily defeated by a solitary point. It was a huge day for the Cambridge University women, taking the title. The event also saw teams from four countries compete – Ireland, England, Wales and Denmark – with the Southern Denmark University team making history with their first international team.

In the Men’s Division, the UCC Bombers pinched the game from Birmingham University in the dying moments. The club’s website described the result as follows:
“The boys battled their hearts out all day in Oxford to make the grand-final against Birmingham. They started well with a 20-7 lead at half time. But Birmingham took advantage of the wind in the second half and moved into the lead. With their backs against the wall and only 4 minutes to go and down by 7 points the boys did not give up.”

“Some exceptional mids performances by James Daly, Shane O’Sullivan and David Galvin shut Birmingham down at their source of play and worked the ball up the field again with a quick goal by James Daly there was only 1 point in it.”

“Finally in the dying moments of the game none other than Kieran O’Reilly slotted a snap shot to give the bombers the win. A truly never give up, never die performance from the entire team.”

The women’s final was also a thriller, not decided until the final seconds when the Birmingham team were able to hang on desperately to down an extremely unlucky UCC Crusaders.

The event saw teams from Oxford, Cambridge, Birmingham and UCC compete alongside SDU (Southern Denmark), Cardiff Metropolitan University and CIT (Cork).

Grand Final Scores:
Men’s Final – UCC Bombers 33 d Birmingham University 27
Women’s Final – Cambridge University 18 d UCC Crusaders 17


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

UCC Dominate Fitzpatrick Cup | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 35

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2020 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.32 seconds 