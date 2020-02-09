2020 AFLW Round 1 International Broadcast

AFLW season four starts in just a few hours. If you are outside Australia and want to watch on TV, we have the broadcast schedule for you below.



Fox Soccer Plus in the USA, ABC Australia in Asia/Pacific and India, as well as Sky Sports in NZ will be broadcasting matches this week so please check local guides.

As always we recommend the AFANA website for all the most current and detailed information for the broadcast of AFL/AFLW in North America

Fans can also subscribe to Watch AFL to stream matches outside Australia.