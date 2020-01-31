Thirteen Goal Waratah Quarter Sinks Wanderers Friday, January 31 2020 @ 04:05 pm ACDT Contributed by:

At half time, nobody could see it coming. By three-quarter time, still nothing. But a thirteen-goal final term by Waratah over Wanderers turned a tight match for three quarters into a 75-point win.



Just before three-quarter time, less than a goal separated the teams in match where any lead was little more than a goal. Waratah say their turnaround was just an increase in intensity, but it had to be more. Waratah kicked 14 unanswered goals from late in the third term until well into the final.



The win gives Waratah a mathematical chance at finals, but little more.



Round 15 results saw the Tiwi Bombers down the Darwin Buffaloes, Nightcliff defeat Southern Districts and St Mary’s were comfortable winners over Palmerston.



The top five is now as good as locked in, despite Waratah closing the gap a little and Southern Districts dropping to fifth. However, one more Croc win and the finalists will be assured.



This weekend, Round 16, sees the Palmerston Magpies take on the Darwin Buffaloes, Waratah clashes with St Mary’s, Wanderers meet Southern Districts and in the match of the round, the Tiwi Bombers do battle with Nightcliff.



Final Scores:



Tiwi Bombers 14 14 98 d Darwin Buffaloes 8 12 60

Nightcliff Tigers 16 13 109 d Southern Districts Crocs 7 10 52

St Mary’s 14 15 99 d Palmerston Magpies 8 4 52

Waratah 23 7 145 d Wanderers 10 10 70







