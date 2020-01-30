China Game On For Now – AFL

Jennifer Phelan from the www.afl.com.au website reports that the scheduled match in China later this year will still go ahead as planned, despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus – for now. Jennifer’s original story can be found at: https://www.afl.com.au/news/368057/china-game-to-go-ahead-as-planned-but-afl-monitoring-situation

THE AFL is preparing to proceed with its May match in Shanghai but will seek advice from the Australian government and the World Health Organisation after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

St Kilda is fixtured to face Port Adelaide at Adelaide Arena at Jiangwan Stadium, on May 31, with the League expecting the game to go ahead.

"The AFL will take advice from the Australian government and World Health Organisation regarding any safety precautions related to the coronavirus," a statement said.

"The St Kilda vs Port Adelaide match scheduled to be played in Shanghai on May 31 will go ahead as planned.

"The situation will continue to be monitored with the relevant health and safety precautions being exercised."

The coronavirus is believed to have claimed the lives of over 100 people with more than 4500 cases confirmed in China.

The epicenter of the virus is Wuhan, which is located more than 800km from Shanghai.

It was reported on Wednesday the first two cases of human-to-human transition of the virus have been detected, with one case in Germany and one in Japan arising.

Whilst there is still much conjecture about the spread of the disease and its implications, any advice from the AFL will be announced via their website at www.afl.com.au