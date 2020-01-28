French Season Returns After Break Tuesday, January 28 2020 @ 02:50 pm ACDT Contributed by:

The winter break for footy is almost over in France with premiership matches set to return as well as some key “friendlies” and tournaments to see out the season. The back end of the season will also get busy with any rescheduled matches to be slotted in where there are gaps available.



Round 4 will be played across the weekends of 8th February and 15th February, with matches scheduled in Toulouse, Lyon and Bordeaux. As it stands, all team are still in the finals race with four rounds remaining, meaning upcoming matches have a great deal riding on them.



At the end of the third round, many teams had not played all scheduled matches. The Paris Cockatoos lead the ladder with eight points from their two wins. The Paris Cockerels (6) and ALFA Lions (5) follow behind. However, some teams have played only once to date and have some extra points to potentially bank in coming weeks.



It means the finals race is wide open, so teams prepared to work hard from here could still play finals.



As well as the premiership matches, there are other games to look forward to. The Paris Cocks will be hosting the Amsterdam Devils on 22nd February. Also coming up is the Gallia Cup for women on March 7th.



According to the Paris Cocks Facebook page, “GALLIA is BACK! The Antony Blues and Paris Cocks are delighted to announce that they will be hosting the 2020 GALLIA cup on March 7th. This is the first 100% all female tournament in Europe for Australian Rules football, ALL female teams welcome!”



“For those of you who participated last year, you will remember how much fun you had, and for those who would like to participate don't miss out! The spirit of this tournament is inclusive and to give developing female teams the chance to play.”



The inaugural Gallia Cup in 2019 featured the Paris Cockerelles. They were joined by teams from Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Final teams will be announced soon for the 2020 tournament.

