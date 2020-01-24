North Munster Kangaroos Already Hopping

The 2020 AFL Ireland season draw has been released. This year the reigning premiers, the Belfast Redbacks will be chased down hard again by the Leeside Lions, Galway Magpies and South Dublin Swans.

However, they will all have a new force to contend with this season as the North Munster Kangaroos are ready to roll…or hop.

In a positive sign of continued growth for AFL Ireland, the Kangaroos boost the amount of teams competing to five. Their Facebook page contains the following details:

North Munster Kangaroos is the newest Aussie Rules Club in Ireland.

Based in North Munster and covering the region of North Cork, North Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

The aim of the Club is to promote and grow the sport of Aussie Rules Football in Ireland, raising the participation numbers of both Men and Women playing AFL.

The Club will oversee the formation of a number of feeder teams through out North Munster, in strategic regional areas identified in Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

We are open to all levels of skill and fitness willing to give Aussie Rules a go.

For full details of the men’s draw for the upcoming season, visit the AFL Ireland Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/irishfooty/

The Belfast Redbacks have been red hot for the past couple of years, completing back-to-back flags last year. As with each new season, it will be interesting to see which club accepts the challenge to bring down the Redbacks, or if they can win a three-peat.

Much attention will be on the Kangaroos also with eyes on their impact on the new season. Whilst they will have to do the hard yards as all new clubs do to build a firm base on and off the field, this club has already drawn on much experience and could very well be a bolter from the outset.

Round 1 gets under way on May 2nd with North Munster hosting the Leeside Lions and the Galway Magpies home to the South Dublin Swans. Belfast have the bye.