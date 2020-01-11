Footys4all Helping East Gippsland Bushfire Cause Friday, January 10 2020 @ 07:11 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 174

Michael Gallus has mobilised the Footys4all Foundation to try and raise funds, aimed primarily at kids across East Gippsland who have lost everything – including sporting equipment – during the dreadful bushfire disaster across Australia.



Footys4all has been working for many years to gain sponsorship and donations to send footballs and other equipment to kids across Australia and the world. Wherever kids face hardships through socio-economic, geographic, political or health reasons, Footys4all has stepped in to try and bring just a little joy to a child with a donated footy, or similar.



Michael Gallus has seen the devastation of the current fires across most Australian states and realised that kids will have lost everything and a ball might just help bring a smile to a face.

According to the Footys4all website, “Footys4all Bushfire Appeal For the Kids - A $15 tax deductible donation buys a new Footys4All football, basketball or netball to be distributed to the children of East Gippsland Victoria via a Footys4All Sporting Clinic in February once the roads open.”



“Our goal is to raise $4,500 which will enable us to distribute to 300 children. Your support is much appreciated by the children of East Gippsland, Victoria. We thank our charity partners Katie Austin from @pinchapoo_aus, @rick.g.b.8 Ricky Baldwin from Victorian Koorie Basketball Association and Australian basketball legend Brian Kerle from @briankerlebasketball for supporting Footys4All on this sporting bushfire appeal for the kids.”



“Footys4All is a totally volunteer registered charity with 100% of all donations going directly to children in need.”



Please transfer your donation via bank transfer to

Footys4All LTD

Commonwealth Bank Account

BSB 063-230 account number 10250149

For any questions or support Please Contact Footys4All Volunteer Founding Director Michael Gallus at Michaelggallus@gmail.com



If any readers of World Footy News are able to contribute, please follow the details above to help kids in the fire-devastated East Gippsland area, and possibly beyond according to support.







