Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 18-Dec


Sunday 15-Dec


Monday 09-Dec


Friday 06-Dec


Thursday 05-Dec


Wednesday 04-Dec


Tuesday 03-Dec


Sunday 01-Dec


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, January 11 2020 @ 03:05 pm ACDT

Footys4all Helping East Gippsland Bushfire Cause

Friday, January 10 2020 @ 07:11 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 174

Australia
Michael Gallus has mobilised the Footys4all Foundation to try and raise funds, aimed primarily at kids across East Gippsland who have lost everything – including sporting equipment – during the dreadful bushfire disaster across Australia.

Footys4all has been working for many years to gain sponsorship and donations to send footballs and other equipment to kids across Australia and the world. Wherever kids face hardships through socio-economic, geographic, political or health reasons, Footys4all has stepped in to try and bring just a little joy to a child with a donated footy, or similar.

Michael Gallus has seen the devastation of the current fires across most Australian states and realised that kids will have lost everything and a ball might just help bring a smile to a face.
According to the Footys4all website, “Footys4all Bushfire Appeal For the Kids - A $15 tax deductible donation buys a new Footys4All football, basketball or netball to be distributed to the children of East Gippsland Victoria via a Footys4All Sporting Clinic in February once the roads open.”

“Our goal is to raise $4,500 which will enable us to distribute to 300 children. Your support is much appreciated by the children of East Gippsland, Victoria. We thank our charity partners Katie Austin from @pinchapoo_aus, @rick.g.b.8 Ricky Baldwin from Victorian Koorie Basketball Association and Australian basketball legend Brian Kerle from @briankerlebasketball for supporting Footys4All on this sporting bushfire appeal for the kids.”

“Footys4All is a totally volunteer registered charity with 100% of all donations going directly to children in need.”

Please transfer your donation via bank transfer to
Footys4All LTD
Commonwealth Bank Account
BSB 063-230 account number 10250149
For any questions or support Please Contact Footys4All Volunteer Founding Director Michael Gallus at Michaelggallus@gmail.com

If any readers of World Footy News are able to contribute, please follow the details above to help kids in the fire-devastated East Gippsland area, and possibly beyond according to support.



Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Footys4all Helping East Gippsland Bushfire Cause | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 28

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2020 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.21 seconds 