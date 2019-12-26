Paris Teams Again Dominate CNFA Thursday, December 26 2019 @ 01:32 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 189

Since the CNFA competition commenced in 2008, Paris teams have played in every grand final. The Paris Cockerels have been to the big dance nine times for five flags and four runners-up. The Cockatoos have a neat 50/50 split with two grand finals for one flag.



As the CNFA season has reached its winter break, the chances of yet another grand final appearance for Paris Cocks teams is extremely high. After three rounds, with four more from February when the competition recommences, the Paris Cockatoos hold top spot from their stablemates, the Cockerels.



In their last match prior to the winter break, the Cockatoos were far too good for the Cockerels, downing their rivals 115 to 59. It will set up a second half of the season with the Cockatoos the team to catch and beat for the 2019/2020 season.



Another feature of the match in Paris was the development game between the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes and Antony Blues. The match was a precursor to the main match another chance for both clubs to develop talent further – the Blues in their first season as a fully-fledged CNFA team and the Coyotes having a gap year from full competition.



It is difficult to get a handle on the overall progress this season, with many games postponed for weather and other reasons. It means some teams have only played once. However, the journey has been good so far for the Bayonne Toreadors and Bordeaux Bombers, both in the mix along with Stade Toulousain with all having recorded valuable wins.



The ALFA Lions and Antony Blues will use the break to recalibrate, hoping to get wins on the board when competition resumes next year.



For now, however, the Paris Cocks club simply needs to hold ground to once again see one of their teams in the season decider, or, based on the season to date, set up the first all-Cocks premiership decider.



Although, the other clubs will have already seen that threat and will come out breathing fire after the break to prevent that from happening.

