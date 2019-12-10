2020 AFL International Cup heads to Sunshine Coast Monday, December 09 2019 @ 03:54 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 969 The 2020 AFL International Cup details have finally been announced. Full release follows.



The AFL is pleased to announce the 2020 AFL International Cup (IC20) will be held on the

Sunshine Coast from Saturday July 25 through to Saturday August 8.

In partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland and Sunshine Coast Council, the 2020

AFL International Cup will once again welcome more than a thousand footballers from across

the world to participate in dedicated men’s and women’s competitions.

Held every three years, the 2020 AFL International Cup will mark the first time the event will be

held in Queensland, with participants set to play football on the newly refurbished first-class

facility at Maroochydore Sporting Complex.

Participants will also have a chance to showcase their skills at the Gabba, with the 2020 AFL

International Cup Grand Finals to be held as a curtain raiser and closer to the Round 21 match

between Brisbane Lions and West Coast Eagles on Saturday August 8.

AFL General Manager of Game Development Andrew Dillon said the seventh AFL International

Cup carnival would be an unforgettable experience for participants both on and off the field.

“The 2020 AFL International Cup promises to be another exciting event which celebrates the

love of Australian Football and continued growth of our game overseas,” he said.

“We’re delighted to take the event to the Sunshine Coast where participants will not only get to

experience playing on first class facilities, but also enjoy some of Australia’s most iconic

scenery.



“With more players and fans supporting our game overseas, the International Cup promises to

be another wonderful event for all involved.”

Queensland Minister for Tourism Industry Development, Hon. Kate Jones, said it was a coup for

Queensland to secure the event to be played outside of Victoria for the first time.



“When it comes to events, Queensland is kicking goals,” Ms Jones said.

“We secure major events because they generate millions for our economy and support local

jobs.

“This event is expected to attract almost 1000 tourists, contribute more than 14,500 visitor

nights and generate nearly $2 million for local businesses.

“The fact we’ve been able to secure this event for Queensland, the first time it has been staged

exclusively outside of Victoria, just shows the reputation we’ve established as a state which

combines some of the best tourism destinations on the planet with world-class facilities.”

Sunshine Coast Council Tourism and Event Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray said he was

looking forward to welcoming the best footballers from across the world to the Sunshine Coast

in 2020.

“We’re really excited to host this event and we trust participants of the 2020 AFL International

Cup will relish the opportunity to play at the first-class facilities provided at the Maroochydore

Sporting Complex and also enjoy an opportunity to visit our pristine beaches, wander through

the hinterland and meet some of the fascinating locals.”

The 2020 AFL International Cup will include teams from North America, Europe, Africa, Asia

and the Pacific.

Teams will solely comprise of footballers who must be nationals of the country they represent.

No expatriate Australians are eligible to play.

In 2017 there were 26 teams (18 men’s and eight women’s teams) that represented 21 different

nations. Papua New Guinea won the men’s final while Ireland won the women’s final. Share













What's Related More by Troy Thompson

More from International Cup 2020 Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 61

What's New Stories 1 new Stories in the last 3 days



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

No new commentsNo new media itemsNo recent new links