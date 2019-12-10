2020 AFL International Cup heads to Sunshine Coast
Monday, December 09 2019
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
The 2020 AFL International Cup details have finally been announced. Full release follows.
The AFL is pleased to announce the 2020 AFL International Cup (IC20) will be held on the
Sunshine Coast from Saturday July 25 through to Saturday August 8.
In partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland and Sunshine Coast Council, the 2020
AFL International Cup will once again welcome more than a thousand footballers from across
the world to participate in dedicated men’s and women’s competitions.
Held every three years, the 2020 AFL International Cup will mark the first time the event will be
held in Queensland, with participants set to play football on the newly refurbished first-class
facility at Maroochydore Sporting Complex.
Participants will also have a chance to showcase their skills at the Gabba, with the 2020 AFL
International Cup Grand Finals to be held as a curtain raiser and closer to the Round 21 match
between Brisbane Lions and West Coast Eagles on Saturday August 8.
AFL General Manager of Game Development Andrew Dillon said the seventh AFL International
Cup carnival would be an unforgettable experience for participants both on and off the field.
“The 2020 AFL International Cup promises to be another exciting event which celebrates the
love of Australian Football and continued growth of our game overseas,” he said.
“We’re delighted to take the event to the Sunshine Coast where participants will not only get to
experience playing on first class facilities, but also enjoy some of Australia’s most iconic
scenery.
“With more players and fans supporting our game overseas, the International Cup promises to
be another wonderful event for all involved.”
Queensland Minister for Tourism Industry Development, Hon. Kate Jones, said it was a coup for
Queensland to secure the event to be played outside of Victoria for the first time.
“When it comes to events, Queensland is kicking goals,” Ms Jones said.
“We secure major events because they generate millions for our economy and support local
jobs.
“This event is expected to attract almost 1000 tourists, contribute more than 14,500 visitor
nights and generate nearly $2 million for local businesses.
“The fact we’ve been able to secure this event for Queensland, the first time it has been staged
exclusively outside of Victoria, just shows the reputation we’ve established as a state which
combines some of the best tourism destinations on the planet with world-class facilities.”
Sunshine Coast Council Tourism and Event Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray said he was
looking forward to welcoming the best footballers from across the world to the Sunshine Coast
in 2020.
“We’re really excited to host this event and we trust participants of the 2020 AFL International
Cup will relish the opportunity to play at the first-class facilities provided at the Maroochydore
Sporting Complex and also enjoy an opportunity to visit our pristine beaches, wander through
the hinterland and meet some of the fascinating locals.”
The 2020 AFL International Cup will include teams from North America, Europe, Africa, Asia
and the Pacific.
Teams will solely comprise of footballers who must be nationals of the country they represent.
No expatriate Australians are eligible to play.
In 2017 there were 26 teams (18 men’s and eight women’s teams) that represented 21 different
nations. Papua New Guinea won the men’s final while Ireland won the women’s final.
