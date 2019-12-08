Halls Creek Produces Even More Talent

Back in my days as a tour guide, stopping at Halls Creek in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia was a step back in time to learn of aboriginal culture, gold mining, droving, explorers and other tales associated with the remoteness of a town that is almost 3000 kilometres from its own capital city, Perth. For a while it was synonymous with the Wolf Creek horror movie based on the nearby attraction, but now it is developing a new and very different reputation.

Michael Whiting from www.afl.com.au reports on the incredible success coming out of one remote Western Australian town. With the recruitment of Jy Farrar at last week’s AFL Draft, the small outback town is again in the spotlight and making people wonder what is in the water up there.

Jy Farrar did not have to look far for inspiration to believe one day he could make it to the AFL

When his name was read out by Gold Coast with pick No.60 at last week's NAB AFL Draft, Farrar added to the Halls Creek production line that dominates the League.

He is one of eight players currently on a list – as well as AFLW player Krstel Petrevski - from the remote town of 3200 people in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia.

And like many from Halls Creek before him, Farrar has done some serious travelling to reach his ultimate football dream, playing in three states prior to the Suns selecting him.

"It was unreal, just happiness," Farrar told AFL.com.au of his drafting.

"When my name got called out it was overwhelming joy. My friends were stoked, my family was stoked."

That family includes not only his parents and siblings, but first cousin Shane McAdam, who 12 months earlier found his way to Adelaide.

Despite being just 18 months older than Farrar, McAdam has been a role model of sorts, blazing a trail for his younger cousin to follow.

Farrar boarded at Perth's Hale School for five years, and after returning to Halls Creek for a year, wanted to spread his wings and explore how far footy could take him.

To continue reading Michael Whiting’s story, go to the original story at: https://www.afl.com.au/news/267101/near-and-farrar-remote-town-delivers-a-new-sun

Picture: www.kimberleytravelandcruise.com.au