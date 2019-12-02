New Zealand Footy Updates Sunday, December 01 2019 @ 09:55 pm ACDT Contributed by:



With the completion of the Auckland Australian Football League’s season last weekend, footy in New Zealand goes into its off - season with winners, losers and plenty to think about for all clubs ahead of the 2020 season.



The AAFL Grand Final was an absolute thriller with the University Blues downing the North Shore Tigers by four points. The Blues won the minor premiership ahead of the Waitakere Magpies and won their first final against the Mt Roskill Saints to book a berth in the final. The Magpies went down to a rampaging Tigers outfit, allowing the Blues and Tigers to fight it out for the flag.



After a tough match, the University Blues 7 9 51 defeated the North Shore Tigers 7 5 47 to take the 2019 flag.

In other results across New Zealand for 2019, the Christchurch Bulldogs have defeated the University Cougars in the Canterbury Australian Football League Grand Final. The Cougars were the reigning champions, but that mattered little to the Bulldogs as they ran out 29-point victors. The final scores of the match earlier in November saw the Christchurch Bulldogs 10 10 70 down the University Cougars 6 5 41.



In the national AFL New Zealand Premiership played earlier this year, featuring the cream of New Zealand talent, the Western Crows won their second AFLNZ title when they downed the Southern Saints by 36 points. The final score saw the Western Crows 15 7 97 defeat the Southern Saints 9 7 61.



The fifth season of the AFL New Zealand Premiership will get underway in early February.





With the completion of the Auckland Australian Football League’s season last weekend, footy in New Zealand goes into its off - season with winners, losers and plenty to think about for all clubs ahead of the 2020 season.The AAFL Grand Final was an absolute thriller with the University Blues downing the North Shore Tigers by four points. The Blues won the minor premiership ahead of the Waitakere Magpies and won their first final against the Mt Roskill Saints to book a berth in the final. The Magpies went down to a rampaging Tigers outfit, allowing the Blues and Tigers to fight it out for the flag.After a tough match, the University Blues 7 9 51 defeated the North Shore Tigers 7 5 47 to take the 2019 flag.In other results across New Zealand for 2019, the Christchurch Bulldogs have defeated the University Cougars in the Canterbury Australian Football League Grand Final. The Cougars were the reigning champions, but that mattered little to the Bulldogs as they ran out 29-point victors. The final scores of the match earlier in November saw the Christchurch Bulldogs 10 10 70 down the University Cougars 6 5 41.In the national AFL New Zealand Premiership played earlier this year, featuring the cream of New Zealand talent, the Western Crows won their second AFLNZ title when they downed the Southern Saints by 36 points. The final score saw the Western Crows 15 7 97 defeat the Southern Saints 9 7 61.The fifth season of the AFL New Zealand Premiership will get underway in early February. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Oceania Story Options Printable Story Format