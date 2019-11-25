Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Saturday 09-Nov


Sunday 03-Nov


Saturday 02-Nov


Thursday 24-Oct


Monday 21-Oct


Sunday 20-Oct


Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, November 25 2019 @ 09:26 pm ACDT

Cream Rising To Top – NTFL

Sunday, November 24 2019 @ 03:03 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia
After a season start which saw Wanderers, Waratah, St Mary’s and Darwin showing big improvements since last season, recent weeks have seen a return to order. Nightcliff and Southern Districts are back in the top two places on the ladder and beginning to show their dominance as the competition heads towards the midway point.

Whilst Round 7 was full of upsets – the Tiwi Bombers upsetting Southern Districts and St Mary’s downing the Tigers – this weekend’s results saw more predictable results.

Nightcliff responded to their shock loss last week with a 73-point drubbing of Wanderers, whilst Southern Districts were just as effective in bouncing back with a 59-point win over Palmerston.

It sees the Tigers sitting on top of the ladder with a game and a half break from the Crocs. The Darwin Buffaloes, St Mary’s and Tiwi Bombers make up the top five.

The Darwin Buffaloes enjoyed a string win against Waratah to strengthen their hold on third place. After a tight first half which saw only a couple of points separate the teams throughout, it was the Buffaloes unleashing a seven goal third term that saw then hold a four goal lead at the final break before running out 32-point winners.

The Tiwi Bombers held the early running through to the final break, but St Mary’s came back in the final quarter to threaten. However, the Bombers were not letting this game go, and kicked the final three goals of the match to run out 43-point victors.

Round 9 next weekend will see the Palmerston Magpies host the Darwin Buffaloes on Friday night, still seeking their first win of the season. Nightcliff Tigers will play host to the Tiwi Bombers. St Mary’s clash with Waratah at TIO Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the Southern Districts Crocs meeting Wanderers at the same venue Saturday night.

Final Scores (Round 8):
Nightcliff Tigers 16 12 108 d Wanderers 5 5 35
Southern Districts Crocs 14 18 102 d Palmerston Magpies 6 7 43
Darwin Buffaloes 14 17 101 d Waratah 10 9 69
Tiwi Bombers 12 12 84 d St Mary’s 7 8 50

Final Scores (Round 7):
Waratah 17 10 112 d Palmerston Magpies 3 5 23
Tiwi Bombers 14 11 95 d Southern Districts Crocs 8 12 60
Darwin Buffaloes 15 12 102 d Wanderers 11 11 77
St Mary’s 15 9 99 d Nightcliff Tigers 11 6 72


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Cream Rising To Top – NTFL | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 30

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 