Cream Rising To Top – NTFL

After a season start which saw Wanderers, Waratah, St Mary’s and Darwin showing big improvements since last season, recent weeks have seen a return to order. Nightcliff and Southern Districts are back in the top two places on the ladder and beginning to show their dominance as the competition heads towards the midway point.



Whilst Round 7 was full of upsets – the Tiwi Bombers upsetting Southern Districts and St Mary’s downing the Tigers – this weekend’s results saw more predictable results.



Nightcliff responded to their shock loss last week with a 73-point drubbing of Wanderers, whilst Southern Districts were just as effective in bouncing back with a 59-point win over Palmerston.



It sees the Tigers sitting on top of the ladder with a game and a half break from the Crocs. The Darwin Buffaloes, St Mary’s and Tiwi Bombers make up the top five.



The Darwin Buffaloes enjoyed a string win against Waratah to strengthen their hold on third place. After a tight first half which saw only a couple of points separate the teams throughout, it was the Buffaloes unleashing a seven goal third term that saw then hold a four goal lead at the final break before running out 32-point winners.



The Tiwi Bombers held the early running through to the final break, but St Mary’s came back in the final quarter to threaten. However, the Bombers were not letting this game go, and kicked the final three goals of the match to run out 43-point victors.



Round 9 next weekend will see the Palmerston Magpies host the Darwin Buffaloes on Friday night, still seeking their first win of the season. Nightcliff Tigers will play host to the Tiwi Bombers. St Mary’s clash with Waratah at TIO Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the Southern Districts Crocs meeting Wanderers at the same venue Saturday night.



Final Scores (Round 8):

Nightcliff Tigers 16 12 108 d Wanderers 5 5 35

Southern Districts Crocs 14 18 102 d Palmerston Magpies 6 7 43

Darwin Buffaloes 14 17 101 d Waratah 10 9 69

Tiwi Bombers 12 12 84 d St Mary’s 7 8 50



Final Scores (Round 7):

Waratah 17 10 112 d Palmerston Magpies 3 5 23

Tiwi Bombers 14 11 95 d Southern Districts Crocs 8 12 60

Darwin Buffaloes 15 12 102 d Wanderers 11 11 77

St Mary’s 15 9 99 d Nightcliff Tigers 11 6 72





