International Rules series set for 2020 return

The AFL and GAA have been in talks over the past few months and finally have agreed to resume the International Rules series in November 2020 in Ireland.

The announcement from the GAA stated that the return leg in Austalia will be played in 2022, presumably also in November. The AFL have been pushing for a number of years for a match in the US (likely New York) but it does not appear to have been agreed upon by the Irish. Australia will instead again have a training camp in New York.

Australia currently hold the Cormac McAnallen Trophy after they won the last series of matches in Adelaide and Perth in 2017.

There has been no indication whether there will be an equivalent AFLW vs LGFA, but we hold out hope that this can happen for the first time since an Australian women's team played the Irish LFGA team in 2006.

In the official statement today from the AFL, GAA Director General Tom Ryan said: "We are pleased to announce the return of the International Rules Series in 2020 and look forward to re-connecting with our friends and colleagues in the AFL, both on and off the field.



"The series offers our players the chance to wear the green jersey and represent Ireland and it also provides them with an opportunity to pit themselves against the best from another code while showcasing the best skills of Gaelic football.”



AFL General Manager Football Operations Steve Hocking said players named in the 2020 Virgin Australia All-Australian team will be the first to qualify.



“We want to take the best of the best to the two-Test series in Ireland next year and our All-Australian players will be the first players selected,” he said.



“The IRS tests allows players from both codes the only opportunity to represent their countries and have traditionally been great contests that have showcased their athleticism.



“We saw in 2017 two high standard matches that drew great attendances. I look forward to the rivalry continuing when the test series returns next year.”

