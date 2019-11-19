International Rules series set for 2020 return
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
In the official statement today from the AFL, GAA Director General Tom Ryan said: "We are pleased to announce the return of the International Rules Series in 2020 and look forward to re-connecting with our friends and colleagues in the AFL, both on and off the field.
"The series offers our players the chance to wear the green jersey and represent Ireland and it also provides them with an opportunity to pit themselves against the best from another code while showcasing the best skills of Gaelic football.”
AFL General Manager Football Operations Steve Hocking said players named in the 2020 Virgin Australia All-Australian team will be the first to qualify.
“We want to take the best of the best to the two-Test series in Ireland next year and our All-Australian players will be the first players selected,” he said.
“The IRS tests allows players from both codes the only opportunity to represent their countries and have traditionally been great contests that have showcased their athleticism.
“We saw in 2017 two high standard matches that drew great attendances. I look forward to the rivalry continuing when the test series returns next year.”