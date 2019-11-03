Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, November 03 2019 @ 09:22 pm ACDT

When Dreams Come True

Sunday, November 03 2019 @ 02:14 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

North AmericaWorld Footy News has been following the journey of former suburban Australian Football player Nik Constantinou as he left Melbourne footy behind and decided to try his luck playing American college football (See From Australian Rules Footy To American Football). He is far from the only young player to try his hand, but this footage from his most recent game for Texas A & M suggests he might become a very successful convert.

This monstrous 56 metre punt - into the wind - once again proves that the Australian football method of kicking is a tremendous advantage to the American game. Take notice of how his team mates feel about his kick.

