WFN World Rankings Post European Championships 2019

WFN World Rankings Post 2019 European Championships UPDATE

Amended 2/11/19

Rank Country Rating Rank Prior Champs Played

Australia 1 Papua New Guinea 61.99 2 39 New Zealand 57.88 3 43 Nauru 52.97 5 32 Ireland 51.79 4 65 Great Britain 51.51 9 68 United States 49.34 6 50 Denmark 47.49 11 51 South Africa 46.61 8 32 Canada 45.84 10 48 Croatia 43.07 7 17 China 39.91 13 24 France 38.57 16 19 Fiji 38.01 14 21 Japan 35.06 17 34 Germany 34.85 15 28 Sweden 34.18 18 39 Indonesia 30.94 19 12 Pakistan 29.14 20 10 Finland 27.45 21 18 India 20.71 22 21

Provisionally Ranked - Nations played less than 8 (Eight) Eligible Matches.

P1. Sri Lanka 36.46 P1 5 P2. Indo China 27.40 P2 2

Rank Dormant as more the 5 (Five) years since last played International Match

D Tonga 22/8/14 41.93 12 14

Please Note:Timor Leste and Peace Team have dropped out of the ranks as over 8 (eight) Years since they last played an eligible "International" Match.

I have amended the previous rankings as I discovered I had inadvertently failed to factor in France's 40 Points Plus Win bonus points over Germany in the 5th/6th Place Play/Off.

I have rechecked all the scores, rating changes etc. and I am confident now :-) that all is correct , and can be published on the WFN World Rankings Page. Trusting you Brett, to double check tho' buddy. :-)