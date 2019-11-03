WFN World Rankings Post European Championships 2019
Saturday, November 02 2019 @ 11:15 am ACDT
Contributed by: Cam Homes
WFN World Rankings Post 2019 European Championships UPDATE
Amended 2/11/19
Rank Country Rating Rank Prior Champs Played
- Australia 1
- Papua New Guinea 61.99 2 39
- New Zealand 57.88 3 43
- Nauru 52.97 5 32
- Ireland 51.79 4 65
- Great Britain 51.51 9 68
- United States 49.34 6 50
- Denmark 47.49 11 51
- South Africa 46.61 8 32
- Canada 45.84 10 48
- Croatia 43.07 7 17
- China 39.91 13 24
- France 38.57 16 19
- Fiji 38.01 14 21
- Japan 35.06 17 34
- Germany 34.85 15 28
- Sweden 34.18 18 39
- Indonesia 30.94 19 12
- Pakistan 29.14 20 10
- Finland 27.45 21 18
- India 20.71 22 21
Provisionally Ranked - Nations played less than 8 (Eight) Eligible Matches.
- P1. Sri Lanka 36.46 P1 5
- P2. Indo China 27.40 P2 2
Rank Dormant as more the 5 (Five) years since last played International Match
D Tonga 22/8/14 41.93 12 14
Please Note:Timor Leste and Peace Team have dropped out of the ranks as over 8 (eight) Years since they last played an eligible "International" Match.
I have amended the previous rankings as I discovered I had inadvertently failed to factor in France's 40 Points Plus Win bonus points over Germany in the 5th/6th Place Play/Off.
I have rechecked all the scores, rating changes etc. and I am confident now :-) that all is correct , and can be published on the WFN World Rankings Page. Trusting you Brett, to double check tho' buddy. :-)