Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, November 03 2019 @ 09:22 pm ACDT

WFN World Rankings Post European Championships 2019

Saturday, November 02 2019 @ 11:15 am ACDT

General News

WFN World Rankings Post 2019 European Championships UPDATE

                                     Amended 2/11/19

   Rank Country                 Rating    Rank Prior Champs Played

  1. Australia                                       1                        
  2. Papua New Guinea 61.99            2                            39
  3. New Zealand           57.88            3                            43
  4. Nauru                      52.97            5                            32
  5. Ireland                     51.79            4                            65
  6. Great Britain            51.51            9                            68
  7. United States          49.34             6                            50
  8. Denmark                 47.49           11                            51
  9. South Africa            46.61             8                            32
  10. Canada                   45.84           10                            48
  11. Croatia                    43.07             7                            17
  12. China                      39.91           13                            24
  13. France                    38.57           16                            19
  14. Fiji                           38.01           14                            21
  15. Japan                      35.06           17                            34
  16. Germany                 34.85           15                            28
  17. Sweden                   34.18           18                            39
  18. Indonesia                30.94            19                           12
  19. Pakistan                  29.14            20                           10
  20. Finland                    27.45            21                           18
  21. India                        20.71            22                           21

Provisionally Ranked - Nations played less than 8 (Eight) Eligible Matches.

  1. P1. Sri Lanka                      36.46           P1                             5
  2. P2. Indo China                    27.40           P2                             2

Rank Dormant as more the 5 (Five) years since last played International Match

D Tonga 22/8/14                            41.93           12                            14

Please Note:Timor Leste and Peace Team have dropped out of the ranks as over 8 (eight) Years since they last played an eligible "International" Match.

I have amended the previous rankings as I discovered I had inadvertently failed to factor in France's 40 Points Plus Win bonus points over Germany in the 5th/6th Place Play/Off.

I have rechecked all the scores, rating changes etc. and I am confident now :-) that all is correct , and can be published on the WFN World Rankings Page. Trusting you Brett, to double check tho' buddy. :-)

 

 

 

