Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 11-Oct


Wednesday 09-Oct


Tuesday 08-Oct


Wednesday 25-Sep


Tuesday 24-Sep


Friday 20-Sep


Thursday 19-Sep


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, October 22 2019 @ 10:15 am ACDT

Bombers Back In The Game – NTFL

Sunday, October 20 2019 @ 06:35 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia
The rumoured return of Cyril Rioli for the Tiwi Bombers did not eventuate, but the club still enjoyed a successful and exciting weekend with their first win of the season. Maybe the Bombers won’t need Cyril Rioli after all.

After two losses – as it turns out, to the teams now first and second on the ladder - the Bombers set about changing things and hammered on ten first quarter goals as the St Mary’s team looked on in awe. What should have already been a match-winning lead, however, was evaporated over the next two quarters as the Saints rallied strongly and had grabbed a narrow lead by the final change, having rattled on 14 goals of their own after quarter time.

However, the Bombers rallied when they needed it most and kicked five goals to two in a strong finish to defeat St Mary’s by 8 points. The win restored some order for the Bombers, whilst at the same time bring the Saints back to earth after winning their opening two matches.

In other matches, Nightcliff Tigers remained undefeated with a big win over Wanderers by 64 points, bursting Wanderers bubble after and win and a draw in the opening two rounds. After a tight-ish first quarter, Nightcliff controlled the game from there. They now sit as the only undefeated team after three rounds and have already made it hard to believe that they won’t contest for another flag.

Southern Districts Crocs’ indifferent start to the season (a loss and a draw) was steadied when they hammered Palmerston Magpies by 93 points. The Magpies suffered their third loss and already face an uphill battle to look at finals. Crocs, on the other hand, are back in the logjam for the top five and will have regained valuable belief.

Waratah went into their match with the Darwin Buffaloes with no wins, up against an undefeated Buffs team. But it made little difference as the Waratah team won every quarter en-route to a 57-point mauling of Darwin. The result turned Waratah’s season back in the right direction and left some headaches for the Buffaloes to cure before next week.

Round 4 will see Crocs take on Waratah, St Mary’s and Darwin Buffaloes fighting it out to avoid two successive losses for either, Wanderers clashing with the Tiwi Bombers and on Sunday, Nightcliff meets Palmerston.

Scores:
Tiwi Bombers 19 7 121 d St Marys
Southern Districts Crocs 21 18 144 d Palmerston Magpies 7 9 51
Waratah 12 12 84 d Darwin Buffaloes 3 9 27
Nightcliff Tigers 17 17 119 d Wanderers 8 7 55
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Bombers Back In The Game – NTFL | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 40

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.65 seconds 