Bombers Back In The Game – NTFL Sunday, October 20 2019 @ 06:35 pm ACDT Contributed by:

The rumoured return of Cyril Rioli for the Tiwi Bombers did not eventuate, but the club still enjoyed a successful and exciting weekend with their first win of the season. Maybe the Bombers won’t need Cyril Rioli after all.



After two losses – as it turns out, to the teams now first and second on the ladder - the Bombers set about changing things and hammered on ten first quarter goals as the St Mary’s team looked on in awe. What should have already been a match-winning lead, however, was evaporated over the next two quarters as the Saints rallied strongly and had grabbed a narrow lead by the final change, having rattled on 14 goals of their own after quarter time.



However, the Bombers rallied when they needed it most and kicked five goals to two in a strong finish to defeat St Mary’s by 8 points. The win restored some order for the Bombers, whilst at the same time bring the Saints back to earth after winning their opening two matches.



In other matches, Nightcliff Tigers remained undefeated with a big win over Wanderers by 64 points, bursting Wanderers bubble after and win and a draw in the opening two rounds. After a tight-ish first quarter, Nightcliff controlled the game from there. They now sit as the only undefeated team after three rounds and have already made it hard to believe that they won’t contest for another flag.



Southern Districts Crocs’ indifferent start to the season (a loss and a draw) was steadied when they hammered Palmerston Magpies by 93 points. The Magpies suffered their third loss and already face an uphill battle to look at finals. Crocs, on the other hand, are back in the logjam for the top five and will have regained valuable belief.



Waratah went into their match with the Darwin Buffaloes with no wins, up against an undefeated Buffs team. But it made little difference as the Waratah team won every quarter en-route to a 57-point mauling of Darwin. The result turned Waratah’s season back in the right direction and left some headaches for the Buffaloes to cure before next week.



Round 4 will see Crocs take on Waratah, St Mary’s and Darwin Buffaloes fighting it out to avoid two successive losses for either, Wanderers clashing with the Tiwi Bombers and on Sunday, Nightcliff meets Palmerston.



Scores:

Tiwi Bombers 19 7 121 d St Marys

Southern Districts Crocs 21 18 144 d Palmerston Magpies 7 9 51

Waratah 12 12 84 d Darwin Buffaloes 3 9 27

Nightcliff Tigers 17 17 119 d Wanderers 8 7 55

The rumoured return of Cyril Rioli for the Tiwi Bombers did not eventuate, but the club still enjoyed a successful and exciting weekend with their first win of the season. Maybe the Bombers won’t need Cyril Rioli after all.After two losses – as it turns out, to the teams now first and second on the ladder - the Bombers set about changing things and hammered on ten first quarter goals as the St Mary’s team looked on in awe. What should have already been a match-winning lead, however, was evaporated over the next two quarters as the Saints rallied strongly and had grabbed a narrow lead by the final change, having rattled on 14 goals of their own after quarter time.However, the Bombers rallied when they needed it most and kicked five goals to two in a strong finish to defeat St Mary’s by 8 points. The win restored some order for the Bombers, whilst at the same time bring the Saints back to earth after winning their opening two matches.In other matches, Nightcliff Tigers remained undefeated with a big win over Wanderers by 64 points, bursting Wanderers bubble after and win and a draw in the opening two rounds. After a tight-ish first quarter, Nightcliff controlled the game from there. They now sit as the only undefeated team after three rounds and have already made it hard to believe that they won’t contest for another flag.Southern Districts Crocs’ indifferent start to the season (a loss and a draw) was steadied when they hammered Palmerston Magpies by 93 points. The Magpies suffered their third loss and already face an uphill battle to look at finals. Crocs, on the other hand, are back in the logjam for the top five and will have regained valuable belief.Waratah went into their match with the Darwin Buffaloes with no wins, up against an undefeated Buffs team. But it made little difference as the Waratah team won every quarter en-route to a 57-point mauling of Darwin. The result turned Waratah’s season back in the right direction and left some headaches for the Buffaloes to cure before next week.Round 4 will see Crocs take on Waratah, St Mary’s and Darwin Buffaloes fighting it out to avoid two successive losses for either, Wanderers clashing with the Tiwi Bombers and on Sunday, Nightcliff meets Palmerston.Scores:Tiwi Bombers 19 7 121 d St MarysSouthern Districts Crocs 21 18 144 d Palmerston Magpies 7 9 51Waratah 12 12 84 d Darwin Buffaloes 3 9 27Nightcliff Tigers 17 17 119 d Wanderers 8 7 55 Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Australia Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 40

What's New Stories 5 new Stories in the last 3 days



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

No new commentsNo new media itemsNo recent new links