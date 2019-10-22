Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 11-Oct


Wednesday 09-Oct


Tuesday 08-Oct


Wednesday 25-Sep


Tuesday 24-Sep


Friday 20-Sep


Thursday 19-Sep


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, October 22 2019 @ 10:15 am ACDT

Toreadors and Blues Impress – CNFA

Sunday, October 20 2019 @ 12:36 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 195

Europe
The new French footy season got under way this weekend with matches in Paris and Toulouse. Whilst two of the results were not surprising, one was down in Toulouse. On paper, the Paris Cockerels, Paris Cockatoos and Bayonne Toreadors were first round winners. However, the games had more to say than that.

The Paris Cockerels were hosting the newcomers, the Antony Blues. It is unlikely that the Blues could find a harder initiation, yet they kept the Cockerels honest all day. The final margin was 40 points, yet that does not do Antony justice.

The Cockerels led by just a point at the first break after both teams kicked five goals. By the half-time break the Cockerels led by twenty points, but still hadn’t shaken the Blues off. Going into the final term, 30 points separated the teams and the Cockerels scrapped to edge further ahead by the final siren.

Scores: Paris Cockerels 21 23 149 d Antony Blues 16 13 109

The Cockatoos had to work hard for their win over the ALFA Lions. The Lions stormed out of the blocks kicking seven goals to three in the opening term. By half-time they still held a narrow lead by a solitary goal. After the main break, the Cockatoos moved up a gear to kick six goals and hold a 10-point lead at the final change, and kept that momentum going to run out winners by 23 points.

Scores: Paris Cockatoos 22 12 144 d ALFA Lions 18 13 121

In Toulouse, the Bayonne Toreadors showed no fear against the previous season’s grand-finalists. Despite playing away, Bayonne kicked seven unanswered first quarter goals. That set the tone for the match, with Stade Toulousain already well behind. An even second quarter saw the Toreadors up by 45 points at the main break. The second half remained tight before the Toreadors held their opening term dominance to win by 48 points in a great start to the new season – sending a message to all teams that they mean business.

Scores: Bayonne Toreadors 116 d Stade Toulousain 68

The other scheduled match for the weekend between Stade Toulousain 2 and the Bordeaux Bombers has been postponed until later in the season.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Toreadors and Blues Impress – CNFA | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 43

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.61 seconds 