Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, October 19 2019 @ 11:43 am ACDT

Irish Banshees and Great Britain Bulldogs Take European Championships.

Friday, October 18 2019 @ 10:36 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Europe

The following article from AFL Europe reviews last week’s European Championships played at Wimbledon, London, for supremacy in the 18-per side format. The Irish Banshees were remarkable, not being scored against in any match, including the grand final. The Bulldogs were also too good for all opposition as they claimed back-to-back titles.

 

After three days of thrilling football, it all came down to the women’s and men’s Grand Final’s on Saturday afternoon to decide the winners of the 2019 European Championships. In the women’s final, it was the Irish Banshees against the German Eagles, while the men’s draw saw the Danish Vikings battle the Great Britain Bulldogs.

 With clear weather on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather took a sharp turn for the weekend’s games as the temperature dropped and the rain started to fall. Despite the weather, all the teams were as keen as ever to play, and it was intriguing to see how the teams adapted to the new conditions.

To finish reading this article, go to AFL Europe’s website at: https://afleurope.org/2019-european-championships-tournament-review/

 (Picture Credit: AFL Europe)

 

 

