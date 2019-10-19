Rioli Back For Tiwi Bombers - Possibly Friday, October 18 2019 @ 10:19 pm ACDT Contributed by:

Word seeping out of Darwin suggests that a Hawthorn and, AFL and Northern Territory legend might be making a comeback…if not this weekend, maybe soon after.



Seems an inevitability, but Cyril Rioli might once again weave his magic on the football field when he possibly lines up for the Tiwi Bombers tomorrow in their NTFL Premier League match against St Marys. Only months after being announced as an assistant coach for the Bombers, the club’s winless start to the season has given rise to a possible Rioli revival.



Before his stellar career with Hawthorn, Rioli was a Tiwi Bombers junior. It has been a long journey since then, and is now coming full circle. Rioli is expected to don the #44 jumper for the Bombers



After a decorated career at the Hawks that included four premierships, a Norm Smith Medal, three All-Australian selections and 189 games for 275 goals, Rioli shocked the football public by retiring aged just 28 and returning to be with family back in Darwin.



The Bombers need a change of luck after going down to Nightcliff in Round 2, making it no wins after two rounds. Interestingly, Rioli would not be the only ex-AFL addition with former Carlton and North Melbourne star, Jarrad Waite to live up for St Mary’s.



Round 2 Results:

Nightcliff Tigers 18 17 125 d Tiwi Bombers 13 7 85

Wanderers 9 12 66 drew Southern Districts Crocs 9 12 66

Darwin Buffaloes 14 15 99 d Palmerston Magpies 10 7 67

St Mary’s 13 14 92 d Waratah 7 8 50



Round 3 Fixture:

Tiwi Bombers v St Marys

Southern Districts Crocs v Palmerston Magpies

Darwin Buffaloes v Waratah

Wanderers v Nightcliff Tigers





