WFN World Rankings Post European Championships 2019 Monday, October 14 2019 @ 03:17 pm ACDT Contributed by: World Rankings Post 2019 European Championships As at 14th October 2019 Rank Rating Point Rank prior Champs Games played Australia Papua New Guinea 61.99 2 39 New Zealand 57.88 3 43 Nauru 52.97 5 32 Ireland 51.79 4 65 Great Britain 51.51 9 68 United States 49.34 6 50 Denmark 47.49 11 51 South Africa 46.61 8 32 Canada 45.84 10 48 Croatia 43.07 7 17 China 39.91 13 24 Fiji 38.01 14 19 France 37.71 16 21 Germany 35.71 15 28 Japan 35.06 17 34 Sweden 34.18 18 39 Indonesia 30.94 19 12 Pakistan 29.14 20 10 Finland 27.45 21 18 India 20.71 22 21 P1 Sri Lanka 36 46 P1 5 P2 Indo China 27.40 P2 2 Dormant Tonga 41.93 12th 14 as over 5 (five) years since last played. Please Note: Timor Leste and Peace Team have dropped out of Ranks as over 8 (eight) years since last played an "International" match. WFN Women's World Rankings Post 2019 European Championships As at 14th October 2019 Rank Rating Points Rank prior Champs Games Played Australia Ireland 57.12 3 27 canada 53.40 2 19 Fiji 44.70 5 10 Canada Midnight Suns 42.60 6 8 United States 41.81 7 19 Great Britain 41.65 4 15 Papau New Guinea 37.03 8 10 European Crusaders 36.04 9 9 P1 Germany 39.14 Not Ranked 5 P2 United States Liberty 31.93 P2 5 P3 Pakistan 28.79 P3 5 D Tonga 41.93 12th 14 Dormant as over 5 (five) years since last played Please Note: AIM (Australian Indigenous and Multicultural) no longer Ranked as over 8 (eight) years since played eligible International match. Share













What's Related More by Cam Homes

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format