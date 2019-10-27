Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, October 27 2019 @ 08:56 pm ACDT

WFN World Rankings Post European Championships 2019

Monday, October 14 2019 @ 03:17 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

General News

 World Rankings Post 2019 European Championships

As at 14th October 2019 

 

Rank          Rating Point Rank prior Champs    Games played

  1.  Australia
  2. Papua New Guinea   61.99         2       39
  3. New Zealand             57.88         3       43
  4. Nauru                         52.97         5       32
  5. Ireland                        51.79         4       65
  6. Great Britain               51.51         9       68
  7. United States             49.34          6       50
  8. Denmark                    47.49        11       51
  9. South Africa               46.61          8       32
  10. Canada                      45.84        10       48
  11. Croatia                       43.07          7       17
  12. China                         39.91        13       24
  13. Fiji                              38.01        14      19
  14. France                       37.71        16       21
  15. Germany                   35.71         15      28  
  16. Japan                        35.06         17      34
  17. Sweden                     34.18         18      39
  18. Indonesia                  30.94          19     12
  19. Pakistan                    29.14          20     10
  20. Finland                      27.45          21     18    
  21. India                          20.71          22     21 

P1 Sri Lanka     36 46   P1   5

P2 Indo China   27.40  P2   2

Dormant  Tonga  41.93  12th   14    as over 5 (five) years since last played.

Please Note: Timor Leste and Peace Team have dropped out of Ranks as over 8 (eight) years since last played an "International" match.

 WFN Women's World Rankings Post 2019 European Championships

As at 14th October 2019

Rank                Rating Points  Rank prior Champs  Games Played

  1. Australia
  2. Ireland                            57.12         3          27
  3. canada                           53.40         2          19
  4. Fiji                                  44.70         5          10
  5. Canada Midnight Suns  42.60         6            8
  6. United States                 41.81         7           19
  7. Great Britain                   41.65        4           15
  8. Papau New Guinea        37.03        8           10
  9. European Crusaders      36.04        9             9

P1 Germany                    39.14         Not Ranked     5

P2 United States Liberty 31.93                P2             5

P3 Pakistan                    28.79                P3             5

D Tonga                          41.93                12th          14  Dormant as over 5 (five) years since last played

Please Note: AIM (Australian Indigenous and Multicultural) no longer Ranked as over 8 (eight) years since played eligible International match.

