WFN World Rankings Post European Championships 2019
World Rankings Post 2019 European Championships
As at 14th October 2019
Rank Rating Point Rank prior Champs Games played
- Australia
- Papua New Guinea 61.99 2 39
- New Zealand 57.88 3 43
- Nauru 52.97 5 32
- Ireland 51.79 4 65
- Great Britain 51.51 9 68
- United States 49.34 6 50
- Denmark 47.49 11 51
- South Africa 46.61 8 32
- Canada 45.84 10 48
- Croatia 43.07 7 17
- China 39.91 13 24
- Fiji 38.01 14 19
- France 37.71 16 21
- Germany 35.71 15 28
- Japan 35.06 17 34
- Sweden 34.18 18 39
- Indonesia 30.94 19 12
- Pakistan 29.14 20 10
- Finland 27.45 21 18
- India 20.71 22 21
P1 Sri Lanka 36 46 P1 5
P2 Indo China 27.40 P2 2
Dormant Tonga 41.93 12th 14 as over 5 (five) years since last played.
Please Note: Timor Leste and Peace Team have dropped out of Ranks as over 8 (eight) years since last played an "International" match.
WFN Women's World Rankings Post 2019 European Championships
As at 14th October 2019
Rank Rating Points Rank prior Champs Games Played
- Australia
- Ireland 57.12 3 27
- canada 53.40 2 19
- Fiji 44.70 5 10
- Canada Midnight Suns 42.60 6 8
- United States 41.81 7 19
- Great Britain 41.65 4 15
- Papau New Guinea 37.03 8 10
- European Crusaders 36.04 9 9
P1 Germany 39.14 Not Ranked 5
P2 United States Liberty 31.93 P2 5
P3 Pakistan 28.79 P3 5
D Tonga 41.93 12th 14 Dormant as over 5 (five) years since last played
Please Note: AIM (Australian Indigenous and Multicultural) no longer Ranked as over 8 (eight) years since played eligible International match.