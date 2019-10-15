Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 25-Sep


Tuesday 24-Sep


Friday 20-Sep


Thursday 19-Sep


Tuesday 17-Sep


Thursday 12-Sep


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, October 15 2019 @ 03:25 pm ACDT

Bulls Take Out AFL Middle East Pre-Season Cup

Saturday, October 12 2019 @ 09:11 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 283

Middle East
The winning ways of the Multiplex Bulls have continued in the Middle East with the team taking out the 2019/20 Pre-Season Cup after downing the Dubai Dingoes in the final. This follows on from the maiden AFL Middle East premiership earlier this year and sets the scene for another big year for the Bulls.

The big improver from the event were the Dubai Dingoes. After a few torrid seasons without much success, the Dingoes showed that their off-season recruiting, planning and drive has paid off. They contested the final after impressing in their two wins against eventual winners, the Bulls, and a dominant performance against the Abu Dhabi Falcons. Their only defeat was a narrow loss to the Dubai Dragons by just three points.

The event isn’t an accurate guide to what will play out across the premiership season, but it does show where teams are placed to start new seasons. Most importantly, the vent signals the beginning of bigger battles and helps remove the off-season cobwebs.

Early signs, however, point towards the Multiplex Bulls having a big say this season.

Scores:

Round 1:
Dubai Dingoes 6 3 39 d Multiplex Bulls 3 4 22
Dubai Dragons 3 5 23 d Abu Dhabi Falcons 2 5 17

Round 2 :
Dubai Dragons 4 3 27 d Dubai Dingoes 3 6 24
Multiplex Bulls 4 4 28 d Abu Dhabi Falcons 2 2 14

Round 3:
Multiplex Bulls 5 2 32 d Dubai Dragons 2 2 14
Dubai Dingoes 7 4 46 d Abu Dhabi Falcons 1 4 10

Final:
Multiplex Bulls 6 4 40 d Dubai Dingoes 1 3 9

The 2019/20 AFL Middle East kicks off in earnest on Friday 25th October, with a double-header at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Falcons will met the Dubai Dingoes in a match that now holds significant interest. That match is followed by the Grand Final replay when the Multiplex Bulls clash with the Dubai Dragons.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Bulls Take Out AFL Middle East Pre-Season Cup | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 22

What's New

Stories

2 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.15 seconds 