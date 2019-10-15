Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, October 15 2019 @ 03:25 pm ACDT

Cats Take Out Baltic Cup In Estonia

Wednesday, October 09 2019 @ 09:01 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 402

Europe
The St Petersburg Cats have added another trophy to their ever-growing cabinet by taking out this year’s first ever Baltic Cup to be played in Tallinn, Estonia. The event saw teams from Russia, Finland, Sweden and Poland compete for the honour of being the best Baltic team.

The Cats and the Russian Bears headed to Tallin to meet the Helsinki Heatseekers from Finland, Norrtälje Dockers from Sweden and the newly formed Polish Devils. In the end, after 10 round matches, it was the Cats team which took the title from the Dockers, benefitting from the tie-breaker clause which said that if two teams tied in top spot, the victor would be whichever team won from their earlier encounter.
Round Three saw the Cats down the Dockers, which meant they took out the tie-breaker after both teams recorded three wins apiece.

Scores:
R1 – St Petersburg Cats 29 d Polish Devils 24, Norrtälje Dockers 39 d Russian Bears 18
R2 – Helsinki Heatseekers 42 d St Petersburg Cats 28, Norrtälje Dockers 55 d Polish Devils 26
R3 – Helsinki Heatseekers 33 drew Russian Bears 33, St Petersburg Cats 31 d Norrtälje Dockers 14
R4 – Helsinki Heatseekers 54 d Polish Devils 15, St Petersburg Cats 39 d Russian Bears 27
R5 – Norrtälje Dockers 47 d Helsinki Heatseekers 32, Russian Bears 70 d Polish Devils 3

Table:
Cats 12 (win title based on R3 victory over Dockers)
Dockers 12
Heatseekers 10
Bears 6
Devils 0

Whilst there were no Estonian players taking the field for any team on the day, the biggest win for AFL Estonia was simply having such a special event played in the country for the first time. This is sure to boost interest in the game in Estonia and it is hoped that perhaps this could be the catalyst for a national team, likely based in Tallinn, for next year’s event or perhaps sooner.

Nevertheless, the Baltic Cup has been deemed a huge success for developed teams such as the Cats, Heatseekers and Dockers as well as being a reboot for the Russian Bears and the fledgling Polish Devils.


Cats Take Out Baltic Cup In Estonia | 3 comments
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
Cats Take Out Baltic Cup In Estonia
Authored by: Cam Homes on Saturday, October 12 2019 @ 10:48 am ACDT

Hey! Wes, any word on where the Polish team player's hail from?
There were reports of squads forming in Poznan in 2011 and Bydgoszcz in 2015 and Poland fielded a team in Euro Cup 9's this year, so it is great to see these guys getting more match time rather than just training sessions.

Also great to have Aussie Rules being played on Estonian soil now too.

Seems like the expansion of our "great game" is just not slowing down. Whoo hooo!!! :-)

Cats Take Out Baltic Cup In Estonia
Authored by: Wesley Hull on Sunday, October 13 2019 @ 06:50 am ACDT

Hi Cam. This team was set up by Roger Scott, the person who did so much to build the game in Russia previously. Have tried to contact him to see if there is any connection to previous Polish entities and will advise if I find out. But it is the same team that went to Sweden for the Euro Cup earlier this year so great to see that they are developing further and getting to more tournaments when able. Roger is brilliant at selling the game and developing it - looking at Russia now with two cities well established with teams - that wouldn't be the case had he not done what he did.

Cats Take Out Baltic Cup In Estonia
Authored by: Harley Vague on Tuesday, October 15 2019 @ 11:44 am ACDT

it would be interesting to hear from people that are good at "selling the game" and see what the secret is. I did a survey years ago and the result seemed to say that there was no one magic approach and every situation was different. It sounds like it is the salesmanship of the individual. The North Americans have a good slogan "fun and fitness" whilst "playing for your country" might resonate elsewhere.

