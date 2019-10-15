Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 25-Sep


Tuesday 24-Sep


Friday 20-Sep


Thursday 19-Sep


Tuesday 17-Sep


Thursday 12-Sep


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, October 15 2019 @ 03:26 pm ACDT

AFL Europe Updates - October

Tuesday, October 08 2019 @ 10:11 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 442

Europe
With the impending European Championships in Wimbledon, London, this weekend, another flag for the Paris Cockerels in the CNFA and other footy news across Europe, go to their website for updates.

The following link takes you to their latest "Around The Grounds" article which looks at the above stories and more. You can also explore their website for older news or other updates.

Go to the following link for their stories and updates: https://afleurope.org/pss-presents-ar...rounds-32/
Featured in this article are:

2019 European Championships 18-per side tournament

Paris Cockerels Delayed Premiership

AFL Ireland Women's Update

Wolves and Eagles travel to Prague
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

AFL Europe Updates - October | 1 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
AFL Europe Updates - October
Authored by: Cam Homes on Saturday, October 12 2019 @ 12:13 pm ACDT

WOW! How about those German Eagles ladies making it in to the European Championships Grand Final on debut in full 18-a-side Footy.

The progress of the German women's competition and their foray's into International Footy is nothing short of remakable I reckon.

Here's hoping they can close the score gap from 57 and 34 in game #3 against the Banshees and maybe even get a Score on the board and upset the Banshees record of no score against in this ccurrent competition.

GO U EAGLES!!!   

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 23

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

2 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 