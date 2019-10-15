AFL Europe Updates - October
Tuesday, October 08 2019 @ 10:11 pm ACDT
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
Views: 442
With the impending European Championships in Wimbledon, London, this weekend, another flag for the Paris Cockerels in the CNFA and other footy news across Europe, go to their website for updates.
The following link takes you to their latest "Around The Grounds" article which looks at the above stories and more. You can also explore their website for older news or other updates.
Go to the following link for their stories and updates: https://afleurope.org/pss-presents-ar...rounds-32/
Featured in this article are:
2019 European Championships 18-per side tournament
Paris Cockerels Delayed Premiership
AFL Ireland Women's Update
Wolves and Eagles travel to Prague